who will get more money

Poste Italiane launches the offer on the sums in deposit through the savings book. Here are the news for customers

Let’s face it the truth. Over the past few years we have seen a thinning of the returns applied to savings, usually deposited on instruments, for most of us, “historical”, such as those, for example, made available to Italian post. Small but simple tools to guide even the small, very small savers who can still benefit, each according to their own stock, from decent returns.

According to the current trend (very understandable), financial instruments of all levels have strongly influenced the management of small deposits: first and foremost, precisely, in terms of the return on savings, which is increasingly low. This was done in part to stimulate the movement of sums through investments made to measure for the client, with the double advantage: for the promoting companies, in some cases of financing various sectors of the economy with (positive) repercussions on society; for savers, to often exploit excellent opportunities for returns, albeit in the short-medium term.

Poste Italiane, the savings book becomes “supersmart”

A tool that everyone really knows, the Savings book of Poste Italianetoday we can find it in a new guise, thanks also to the abandonment of the historical paper version but whose transition to the dematerialization of telematic management in real time has suggested interesting paths of convenience for savers.

With these premises that Poste Italiane presents theSupersmart offer. The goal is obtain a higher interest rate at maturity on the amounts set aside. The subscription comes with a minimum provision of 1,000 euros and is aimed at all holders of the Smart Booklet who want to effectively enhance their savings.

The Supersmart Offer proposes a gross annual interest rate of 0.40% and has a duration of 180 days. It can be activated from the poste.it website and the BancoPosta app (for holders of a Smart Booklet enabled for online device services), or even at the post office. The offer can be deactivated at any time: the sums in question accrue interest at the current pro tempore Base Rate, starting from the date of activation of the single provision; the same rate is recognized for sums not subject to provision (Free Sums).