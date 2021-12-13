Who will get the Best Actor nomination? Our forecasts

Oscars 2022: we are fast approaching the events that will deliver this year’s film awards. In the meantime, we continue to publish our predictions for Oscar nominations. Today we’ll take a look at the predictions for Best Actor.

Who will get the 2022 Oscar nomination for Best Actor?

After touching the Oscar for Ali and The Pursuit of Happiness, 2022 could be the year of Will Smith, which at the moment the forecasts see favored for the interpretation in King Richard, the film about the famous tennis players Williams sisters.

Plot

The plot: tells the story of two tennis superstars, Venus and Serena Williams, through the figure of their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), who has been their coach since childhood. The Williams family lived in Compton, a notorious crime-ridden neighborhood in Los Angeles. Since they were little girls, Richard decided that his daughters would have a future as tennis players and, despite having no training whatsoever, he started coaching them. With no knowledge of the sport, the man set out to train them, convinced that one day his girls could become two of the best tennis players in history.

Denzel Washington (THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH)

Legend Denzel Washington is a likely candidate for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” The film, a film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famous tragedy Macbeth, is the first film the Coen brothers do not work together on.

The plot

Macbeth, a valiant and loyal general in the King of Scotland’s army, has killed a traitor in a bloody battle. Traveling the battlefield, Macbeth meets three women who predict his future and turn his life upside down.

Benedict Cumberbatch (THE POWER OF THE DOG)

Jane Campion’s film could lead to Benedict Cumberbatch’s nomination for Best Actor. The nominations: Satellite Award, Hollywood Critics Association Award , Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Award, EDA Award.

The plot

George and Phil are a sibling couple who own a ranch in Montana. When George marries the young widow Rose and takes her to live on the ranch, Phil targets the woman and her son Peter, tormenting them relentlessly.

Adam Driver (HOUSE OF GUCCI)

Ridley Scott’s new film (not appreciated by the Gucci family), could lead Adam Driver to an Oscar nomination. Adam has worked with an exceptional cast, among others: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons.

The plot

House ofm Gucci tells the story of the difficult marriage and the tormented divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, head of the Gucci fashion house, leading to a heinous murder.

Andrew Garfield (TICK, TICK… BOOM!)

In the forecasts for the nomination for best actor, Andrew Garfield, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, could not miss the following nominations: Sunset Film Circle Award, Satellite Award, Detroit Film Critics Society Award, Hollywood Critics Association Award, Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Award, EDA Award.

Plot

Jon is about to turn 30 and desperately tries to find a producer for his musical. Realizing that he is no longer very young, Jon struggles to tolerate years of repeated professional failures.

Oscar 2022: Leonardo Di Caprio (DON’T LOOK UP)

Leonardo Di Caprio could not miss in our ranking with DON’T LOOK UP, In addition to Leo there are: Jennifer Lawrence, from Meryl Streep to Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet and many others.

Plot

A couple of astronomers realize the existence of a meteorite on a collision course with the Earth. The two scientists try to warn everyone on Earth that the meteor will destroy the planet in six months.

Peter Dinklage (CYRANO)

Peter Dinklange exceptional protagonist in Cyrano de Bergerac, remade for the occasion by Joe Wright. the nominations received: Sunset Film Circle Award, Satellite Award, Detroit Film Critics Society Award, Hollywood Critics Association Award, EDA Award.

Plot

It is the timeless story of one of the most famous and overwhelming love triangles of all time. A man at the forefront of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage), enchants audiences with both brilliant puns in verbal challenges and his swordplay prowess in duels. Cyrano didn’t have the courage to declare his feelings to the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennet), convinced that his physical appearance does not make him worthy of the love of his closest friend. However, she fell in love with Christian (Kelvin Harrison) at first sight…

Oscar 2022: Joaquin Phoenix (C’MON C’MON)

After the triumph and the Oscar obtained with Joker, Joaquin Phoenix returns to aspire to the nomination for his interpretation in C’MON C’MON. Nominated: Best Performance in a Leading Role (Gotham Award), Satellite Award.

Plot

His plans change when his sister Viv (Gaby Hoffmann) asks for help: Paul (Scoot McNairy), the woman’s husband, is suffering from psychiatric problems and Viv asks her brother to take care of Jesse (Woody Norman), the 8-year-old son, for a while.

Nicolas Cage (PIG)

Nicolas Cage could return to having the nomination for best actor, for his performance in PIG, by Michael Sarnoski, one of the best films of 2021. In fact, in the film Cage proves to be an interpreter capable of living the emotional aspect, giving us feeling . Nominations received at the moment are: Detroit Film Critics Society Award, Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Award, Hollywood Critics Association Award

Plot

A truffle hunter travels to Portland from the Oregon desert to find the person who stole his beloved pig.

Oscar 2022: Oscar Isaac (THE CARD COLLECTOR)

Paul Schrader’s card collector, presented at the Venice Film Festival, can nominate an excellent Isaac (nomination in 2014 at the Golden Globe for Best Actor for “About Davis”), who gives a special face to the fragility of the protagonist.

Plot

William Tell is a former military and professional poker player. His meticulous life is turned upside down when he is approached by Cirk, a young man who seeks his help to execute his plan of revenge against a military colonel.

Bradley Cooper (FAIR OF ILLUSIONS)

Cooper, you may be nominated for The fair of illusions – Nightmare Alley by Guillermo Del Toro, a noir in fact, with horror elements that will be released in Italian cinemas at the beginning of 2022, starring Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett.

Plot

A young man, Stanton Carlisle, is on a meteoric rise to fame and fortune thanks to a fake mind-reading show featuring a dubious fortune teller.

Clifton Collins Jr. (JOCKEY)

In the film, Collins plays an elderly jockey hoping to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse. His interpretation is very beautiful and convincing, which leads him to be one of the possible candidates for best actor.

Plot

An older jockey is aiming for a final championship win when a fledgling young jockey shows up claiming to be his son.