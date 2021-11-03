who will have to replace their SIM

Beware of your phone’s SIM, as many will have to replace it. So let’s go into the details and see why.

Also thanks to the impact of Covid, in the last period there has been an increasingly massive use of various devices, such as smartphone. Thanks to the latter we can communicate at any time and from any place with friends and relatives, even distant ones. To do this, of course, you need to own one SIM and lean on a operator.

In this way, therefore, it is possible to make phone calls, send text messages or simply surf the internet. Just about the SIM it is good to be careful, as many will have to replace it. But for what reason? Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Mobile phone, watch out for the SIM: there are those who will have to replace it following the abandonment of the 3G network

Now within everyone’s reach, so much so that they have to deal with real cases of smartphone addiction, you should know that many will soon have to replace the SIM of their smartphone. Many users know this well TIM that these days are receiving an SMS through which they are invited to go to the store to replace the SIM with a new one.

A message really sent by TIM and to which it is good to pay attention, in order to avoid unpleasant inconveniences starting from 2022. By April next year, in fact, it will be completed the Switch Off of 3G. Precisely following the shutdown of 3G, therefore, many will have to deal with the relative consequences. In particular, TIM is taking steps to contact users in possession of SIM with a capacity of less than 128 Kb.

The latter, for example, will no longer be able to use the mobile network and, for this reason, they are invited to replace it for a price equal to 15 euros, which will be re-credited to the new SIM. Obviously, the shutdown of 3G will not only concern TIM, but also the other operators who, each with different timing, inform their users. If you still rely on the 3G network, therefore, the advice is to take action as soon as possible.