who will have to return the Covid bonuses to Revenue

The last two years of health emergency have seen the government take action on several fronts, including from a financial, economic and social security point of view. In fact, there have been many bonuses paid by the Revenue Agency and by INPS to deal with the crisis triggered by the pandemic. Some of these, however, may now be requested back.

New carpet checks by the Revenue Agency

This was announced by the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, during a speech at the Telefisco conference, Thursday 27 January 2022: the Revenue Agency is ready to start a new phase of controlsaimed at finding out who – especially in the last two years – has unfairly benefited from bonuses and aid provided by the state.

Therefore, these are specific recoveries, which will be added to the year-end audits already initiated by the Financial Administration (more details here).

The taxpayer who will be reported after the checks, once the data available to the Tax Registry has been compared (what it is and how it works we have explained to you here), if it is irregular, not only must return everything but – as specified by Ruffini – it will also face the relative sanctions.

The Tax Authority beats cash: who risks having to return all the bonuses received

The controls announced by the AE Director will mainly affect the VAT no which, during the health emergency, they received non-repayable contributions and / or have benefited from the equalization contribution.

In this regard, it should be remembered that a non-repayable grant was recognized to the subjects holders of a VAT number who mainly carry out activities for which the restrictive measures adopted to avoid the spread of the epidemic from “Covid-19” have ordered the closure for a total period of at least one hundred days in the period between 1 January 2021 and 25 July 2021. The beneficiaries of the fund, the amount of the aid and the delivery mode.

The equalization fund contribution to support “closed economic activities”on the other hand, it is intended for those who carry out business activities, art or profession or who produce agricultural income, resident or established in the territory of the State, holders of an active VAT number as of May 26, 2021. In essence, it is (and not it must therefore be repaid) if annual revenues and remuneration confirm a worsening of the economic result for the year (equal to thirty percent).

Necessary condition to access the contribution, moreover, it is necessary that the interested parties have submitted the tax return relating to the tax period in progress as of 31 December 2020 by 30 September 2021 and the tax return relating to the tax period in progress as of 31 December 2019 within 90 days of the ordinary deadline and in any case by 30 September 2021.

All freelancers, businesses and VAT numbers in general who do not fall into these categories (or who do not meet the required income requirements while returning to them) will be subject to controls and verifications by the Revenue Agency. The purpose, as has been explained, is to identify who has used it improperly, so as to request the amounts improperly received (plus sanctions).