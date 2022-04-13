Who will have to vaccinate against Covid in the fall and why it will be adapted

The director of Aifa explained who will have to receive the vaccine against Covid in the autumn and which type will be administered: “The vaccine will be adapted,” said Magrini.

Updated vaccine, annual recall and well-defined age range. While Covid continues to circulate rapidly in Italy, in Europe and in the rest of the world, we are starting to plan what will happen next autumn. In fact, in the third year of the pandemic, the lesson has certainly been learned: after the summer, new waves will arrive, but there are many unknowns. We must first understand what variant we are talking about: if Omicron one, two, the Xe, the Xf or – as it is likely to be – a still different variant. In a few months, with such a high circulation of the virus and a substantial elimination of restrictions almost everywhere, new variants will be able to arrive again and again.

The direction taken, however, is now clear: it was decided to live with the virus, so the primary need is to protect the most fragile. The green light to the fourth dose immediately – limited only to over 80, guests of the RSA and frail over 60 – insists on this path excluding the youngest. In autumn, however, things will change: “The pan-coronavirus vaccine is the goal – Aifa general director Nicola Magrini said yesterday at a press conference at the Ministry of Health – it will take longer, but not too much“. In the meantime, however,”we’ll get to the next booster with an adapted vaccine, with or without the flu virus, in the fall“.

In short, from next autumn, the vaccines against Covid that will be administered will be readapted. It is an important step, given that – despite the rapid evolution of the variants – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine that is administered today is always the same. But who will have to do the fourth dose, or rather: who should receive the annual reminder? “It is to be decided – admitted Magrini – whether we will vaccinate the entire population or only over 50 or over 60“. The choice will be made – in all likelihood – in several months, also and above all in the light of the new scientific assessments.