who will have up to 400 euros (per year) in paychecks

The tax reform game is not yet over. If the majority has not changed their mind on the reshaping of the personal income tax rates, one of the hypotheses being examined by the government technicians is that of a cut in the contributions that would benefit in particular the medium-low incomes. But let’s go in order. As we have already seen in other articles, the reform provides for a reduction of the brackets from 5 to 4 with the cancellation of the levy to 41%. Furthermore, the 27% rate will be cut by two points and the 38% rate by 3 points. The income brackets between 35 thousand and 50 thousand euros per year will benefit above all (details here), while for low incomes the savings would be rather meager. But that could all change with the discount on contributions.

The discount on contributions in 2022 for low incomes

The intention is in fact to allocate 1.5 billion to ensure that the weight of the contribution affects the paychecks of those with an income of less than 35 thousand euros. This would be a “one-off” intervention, therefore not structural but valid only for 2022. The following year the executive in office would therefore find itself with the problem of having to find other resources to renew the measure, or drop it. The details are yet to be defined, but according to the first simulations of the Sole 24 Ore the savings could be 13 euros per month for those with a taxable amount of 25 thousand euros and 16 euros net on income of 35 thousand euros.

In any case, all income brackets under 35 thousand would benefit from the cut. The tax advantages due to the tax reduction would be added to those deriving from the reshaping of the personal income tax rates, at least for the taxpayers of the second bracket (which provides for a tax of 27%).

Savings of up to 400 euros per year for incomes under 400 euros

It’s not all. According to the CISL (according to Corsera), the government would have in mind a specific décalage mechanism by virtue of which up to 30-35 thousand euros the overall tax benefit of the reform (Irpef cut and discount on contributions) can be around 300 e 400 euros net per year for all income brackets. In short, the tax system that the government is preparing to introduce will also bring benefits to low incomes that had been somewhat penalized by the new reformulation of the personal income tax.

The threshold of the no tax area for pensioners is raised

There is also good news for retirees: the intention of the majority is in fact to bring the no tax area up to 8,500 euros, guaranteeing savings on the social security allowance, while the threshold for employees would remain fixed at 8,174.

New no tax area:

for employees: € 8,174;

for self-employed workers: € 5,550 (€ 700 more than before);

for pensioners: 8500 euros

The new personal income tax rates:

23% for incomes up to 15 thousand euros;

25% for incomes up to 28 thousand euros;

35% for incomes up to 50 thousand euros;

43% for incomes exceeding 50 thousand euros.

Irpef reform: richer payrolls from March 2022

The new measures are expected to take effect in early 2022. In the March paycheck, employees will have the opportunity to check for the first time how much their salary will be taxed. But that envelope, according to what has been leaked, will contain an adjustment to cover the effects of the new Irpef for the months of January and February 2022.