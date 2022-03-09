Who will lead America in the National Classic against Chivas?

Despite the unfortunate events of last Saturday in the The Corregidora Stadiumthe Shout X Peace Tournament Closing 2022 will continue, so this weekend will take place the Matchday 10Being the National Classic Come in Chivas and America the strongest dish of the nine commitments that will take place next weekend.

the debut of Ferdinand Ortiz as caretaker coach after the departure of Santiago Solari it was not as expected, because he lost 2-1 against Monterey Stripedso that his continuity in command of all the Eagles: However, according to information from Julio Ibáñez, a TUDN journalist, it will be the Argentine who will lead the meeting.

Likewise, Julio Ibáñez did not rule out the possibility that a helmsman will arrive for the remainder of this campaign from the highest Aztec football circuit, so it would be until summer when the definitive coaching staff is hired, being Nicholas Larcamoncurrent strategist Pueblathe possible substitute for ‘indie’.

How is America doing in Clausura 2022?

It is worth mentioning that with the defeat against Rayados de Monterrey, América continues to be last in the general table with just six points out of a possible 24, the product of one victory, three draws and five losses, so this Saturday, March 12, the table of the Águilas will seek to take the three points as it takes to gradually come out of the bottom.