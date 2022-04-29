Who will lead the Trentino healthcare team: here is Ferro’s new team, the “Rubik’s Cube” rebuilt – Chronicle

TRENTO. The team of the new APSS director, Antonio Ferro, was presented.

Today, April 29, the new APSS board of directors was officially appointed by the dg.

Giuliano Mariotti will be the medical director, Sara Girardi the administrative director and Elena Bravi the director for social and health integration.

The team of the board of directors of the health company – finally – has been made.

Antonio Ferro, as expected, chose Giuliano Mariotti in the role of health director, Elena Bravi as director of social health integration (the psychologist is “newly enrolled” in the registers that were suddenly reopened in December by the Province) and Sara Girardi as administrative director.

After the controversy of the recent past, when both Pier Paolo Benetollo and Antonio Ferro himself (acting as acting) appointed only men, this time the “pink quotas” are respected.

In the corridors – both of the hospitals and of the Apss headquarters in via Degasperi – there is talk of a delay in the deliberation due (also) to a sort of “back and forth” with Pier Paolo Benetollo, whom Ferro would have wanted to manage as medical director. We are talking about longer times than usual simply because Benetollo, between November and December 2020, took only 7 days to define its team (made up of Ferro, Nava and Anselmo). And Ferro himself, last July, as acting officer, took only a few days to appoint the board of directors (Brunori, Gobber and Anselmo).

Now, after 21 days of waiting, here we are.

Thus part of the work group created by Antonino Trimarchi for the sanitary reorganization, called “Rubik’s Cube”, which included Ferro, Bravi and Mariotti, along with others.

The new Governing Board will be operational from Monday 2 May.