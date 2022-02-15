who will lose the € 100 in paychecks

During 2022, not everyone will be able to receive the € 100 bonus in paychecks. Here’s how the requirements have changed and why

Important news on the way regarding the 100 euro bonus introduced by the government Renzi and present in the paychecks of many Italians. Initially the bonus was 80 euros but then it was raised up to the figure of 100 euros. Well, for 2022 not everyone will be able to enjoy this bonus.

This is because with the Irpef reform and the passage of the brackets from 5 to 4 many Italians will in fact find themselves in another band so many will lose the benefit of 100 euros in paychecks. Let’s see in detail who it will be up to surely the bonus and who will lose the benefit.

100 euro bonus in paychecks, the new requirements to get it

Let’s start immediately by saying that all those whose paychecks will receive the 100 euro bonus in paychecks throughout 2022 income does not exceed 15 thousand euros per year. This is what was established with the Irpef reform which guarantees tax savings to the so-called middle class. The bonus was therefore confirmed in order not to penalize families with the lowest incomes.

Anyone who has an annual income over 15 thousand euros will be able to receive the bonus but only a certain conditions. Those who have an income above 15 thousand euros and up to 28 thousand euros per year are not guaranteed to receive the bonus. For these people the bonus is nothing more than a supplementary treatment which will depend on the tax deductions or not.

Those who will use the tax deductions for the dependent spouse, for health expenses or any deductions accrued and connected to building bonuses will not be able to take advantage of the bonus of 100 euros in paychecks. Those who do not use tax deductions can instead take advantage of the 100 euro bonus. Finally, the bonus it is not up to to those who have an annual income greater than 28 thousand euros.