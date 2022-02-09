who will pay more to withdraw

The novelty would be big, substantial. Bancomat Spa (which has been managing the most widespread and well-known payment and withdrawal circuits in Italy for over thirty years) intends to review the remuneration methods for the cash withdrawal service in circulation. Something will be known about the outcome of the Antitrust investigation regarding the company’s proposal by next April. Put simply: we are talking about those 150 million withdrawals that are made in one year at ATMs of banks other than their own.

ATMs, what will change

At the moment almost all banks in Italy allow withdrawal with an ATM card at the ATM of a bank other than the issuing one for free. However, the trend still remains to charge a commission that often does not take into account the sum withdrawn. These costs can be changed with a justified reason and above all they must be made known in advance to the customer, who can freely decide to withdraw from the contract. Regardless of whether or not the cost is charged to the customer, the bank issuing the card with the current system must pay the bank that owns the ATM an interchange fee of 49 euro cents for each withdrawal.

What will happen? As anticipates the Sole 24 Ore, if the Antitrust Authority approves the request from Bancomat Spa, the cost of the withdrawal operations at the ATM points of competing branches will be decided by each individual bank that owns the branch, the single machine. How did it come to this point? The big banking companies, the largest groups, have pushed in this direction, which have numerous ATMs along the Peninsula, from north to south, passing through the major islands, in cities as well as in villages.

Who will be most penalized

On the other hand, online banks and small-medium sized local banks are very worried, characterized by a few “physical” branches or by a few ATMs within individual groups: they would be penalized. There are doubts. The theme, it must be said, is not new. After the first skirmishes in 2020, last summer Bancomat Spa presented a new proposal with an important change: the provision of a maximum ceiling on the commission applied to withdrawals equal to 1.50 euros, which will be subjected to an analysis every year that Bancomat Spa will present to the Antitrust Authority. “A cap, therefore, also destined to change – continues the Confindustria newspaper – Today, however, the interchange fee is established every two years together with the Antitrust on the basis of monitoring the costs that the entire system supports according to the provisions of the provision n.16709 / 2007 of the Agcm.

Once a cap has been set, it is evident that all the banks will align themselves: it is therefore possible – probable according to many – that the circular withdrawal will cost 1.50 euros with a significant increase in costs for those who do not pay that operation today. The Antitrust would be about to conclude the second round of consultations, but in any case the increase will not be immediate: the new model would come into force after 12-18 months, due to technical times.