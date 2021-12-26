who will play in place of the 23 absent in January for the Africa Cup – SOS Fanta

There Africa Cup of Nations will revolutionize fantasy football in January. This morning we have seen all the players called up, that is, the players who will leave. But also beware of who will have more space in place of the African players who will leave shortly.

NAPLES – Napoli is the most team weakened from the African Cup. In defense he will miss Koulibaly, in his place he was already playing Juan Jesus while a power plant will also arrive from the market (to replace Manolas). In midfield, a pillar like Anguissa, in its place more space for Demme And Lobotka (there is also Fabian positive at Covid). Nothing ahead Osimhen for Spalletti: he was already injured, they will continue to replace him either Mertens that Petagna. With a continuous alternation. No reinforcements from the market ahead are expected. Also in the Africa Cup Ounas, but he was not a proprietor.

MILAN – Milan lose the pieces in midfield for the African Cup, a problem that has been known for some time. Anything Bennacer And Kessie for Pioli, who will certainly aim as Tonali as a permanent owner. But the former Brescia was already a holder. Now they will have to play more Bakayoko, which must be recovered, e Krunic, which the Rossoneri coach will also have to deploy in the median. At the last Kessié he had played as an attacking midfielder, Brahim will return to that role. There will be no more left Ballo-Tourè as deputy Theo Hernandez, but he was a reserve.

BOLOGNA – Mihajlovic will lose a holder like Barrow. But already at the last he did less than him, making him start from the bench. And in his place he played and scored Orsolini. A solution that can also be used in January. AND Ricky he is also the first penalty taker. Other possibilities can be Vignato and Sansone, if necessary also Skov Olsen. Soriano and Arnautovic remain owners. It will also be missing Mbaye, which however is a reserve.

CAGLIARI – Keita Balde it will be a heavy absence for Cagliari, even if lately it was not 100% at the center of the project. The rumors had been about him too. However, he had been an important striker of the first part of the season, in his place more space for Pavoletti but also for Gaston Pereiro.

SAMPDORIA – D’Aversa loses a starter like Colley. In defense there is then a hole, alongside Yoshida can play Chabot, Alex Ferrari And Dragusin.

SASSUOLO (AND ATALANTA) – Sassuolo loses Traore, it won’t be there in January. He was not a regular, but he still played a lot. Without him more space a Matheus Henrique and probably a Djuricic, it will just come back to 100%. In Sassuolo there would also be Boga, at least until the official transition to Atalanta. Then it will be a “problem” for Gasperini. Tomorrow he will have medical examinations in Bergamo.

TURIN – Juric just loses Ola Aina and not Singo. However, it is an important absence, in its place more space for Vojvoda And Ansaldi to the left. They will take turns.

VERONA – Tudor loses alone Hongla, not Tameze. He was not a starter in midfield, so no change.

SPICE – There will be no more Ebrima Colley, who, however, was not a permanent owner. And it will also depend on who will be the new coach, whether Thiago Motta still or not.

ROME – Mourinho does not lose owners. Two reserves will go away in midfield, Darboe And Diawara. In attack he will no longer have a wildcard like Afena-Gyan, therefore more space to take over for Shomurodov and Mayoral.

SALERNITANA – Two absences for Salernitana. There will not be Lassana Coulibaly, in midfield more space for Schiavone as well as for Of Tacchio who lately had played less (two benches). Kechrida will go away, can play more Of the Wagons.

FIORENTINA – Amrabat goes to the Africa Cup, but he was a reserve in Fiorentina’s midfield.

LAZIO – Alone Akpa I open absent for Sarri, he is a reserve and therefore there will be no changes.

