who will play instead of the Mexican?

Elmas or Politano instead of Lozano?

By characteristics, the ideal replacement for Lozano is Politano. The former Inter Milan is less inclined to go to the bottom to look for the cross and the invention of the ball on the ground, preferring dribbling and shooting from outside. But for speed and technical means Spalletti knows that he can trust him, however, willing to redeem himself after an abundant first half of the season that is not exactly happy.

But watch out for the competition from Elmas who enjoys the trust of the Napoli coach and who has already shown that he can fill that position, so much so that for the trip to Venice he starts slightly ahead of Politano himself to close the 4-2-3-1 as a right winger . A tight ballot which in all likelihood will last for the entire period of Lozano’s absence: which of the two will be able to give more joys to Fantasy Football?