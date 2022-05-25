Who will play Toretto’s grandmother in Fast and Furious?

Looks like the tenth movie of Fast and Furious He will not deprive himself of anything and will say goodbye in a big way. This is understood after seeing how more and more weighty figures are confirmed in a cast in which there were already a few, such as the icon of the saga, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez Y Charlize Theron. Now, it was reported that there will be a new character in this story and that it will be played by a movie icon.

In their social networks, as they had been doing with previous additions such as those of Brie Larson, Vin Diesel was in charge of telling all the fans of the saga what will be the new face of Fast and Furious. This is a star who will have the task of embodying Toretto’s grandmother (Diesel)a new member of the family who will have a role in history as it already was Jakob Toretto (John Cena) in the previous story. The news was released this morning and it did not take long to impact social networks.

Rita Morenothe winning actress Oscar for West Side Story (which has just been part of the remake of steven spielberg) was chosen to play Toretto’s grandmother. The news was confirmed through a 45-second video where Diesel was accompanied by Dark and by Rodriguez. “Work with Rita Moreno It’s been a dream for years and the fact that I’m here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile.”assured the actor.

“You know what… I think my age was waiting for you to invite me. Its not cute? And I’m here and the answer is yes. I will do it”said Dark. In addition, he claimed to be “very excited” for the opportunity to be part of Fast and Furiousin a story that promised it will be “very funny”. No details are yet known about the plot of the film or what will be the participation of Dark. It is worth noting that in F9, Jacob Toretto He began as the villain to end up as one more ally of the clan commanded by Dominic.

+The new director of Fast and Furious

A few weeks ago it became known that the director behind several of the films of Fast and Furiousand was largely responsible for its success, had stepped aside. justin lin gave up Fast X due to creative differences and his place has already been taken. The chosen director was louis leterriera filmmaker with experience in action films thanks to works such as the transporter Y The incredible Hulk.