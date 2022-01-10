who will receive immediate aid

New refreshments will arrive. Business continuity and employment protection. These are the two cornerstones on the basis of which the government is developing a new support and refreshment decree in favor of the sectors most affected by the latest wave of cases and the consequent restrictive measures: we move towards the revival of the Covid Fund as a tool to avoid new layoffs.

These are hours of great confusion. The requests from parties and trade unions start at a package of 13 weeks but, according to recent internal evaluations by the executive, the available resources are being calculated for a range that starts from 9 and reaches 13 weeks. On the other hand, according to the Sole 24 Ore that there may be room for requests to return to equating quarantine and illness for workers who have close contacts with a positive.

Towards a new support decree

“The sting on bills has already been underway for months, but the increases in the next quarter of 55% for energy and 41.8% for natural gas are clearly unsustainable for families and businesses. The other major emergency concerns the sectors most affected by the closures, such as tourism and discos, which are waiting for timely refreshments and the refinancing of the Covid cash register – declares the president of the senators of Forza Italia Anna Maria Bernini – In order not to stop production and consumption, a new government intervention is therefore needed , and it is not enough to recover the unspent money in 2021, which is completely insufficient: a further budget gap is needed “.

These are very complicated days. Of an unexpected complexity until December. Now even the transport, congress and event companies are asking the government for refreshments. Not to mention that if you return to distance learning, even the parents of the children who will have to follow the lesson from home may need paid leave or new support to pay for the babysitter. The new social safety nets on the horizon should especially help small companies in difficulty: “There are no INPS circulars yet – he explains to Republic Confederal secretary Uil Ivana Veronese – but in any case small companies, which pay a lower amount of contributions than large ones, are entitled to shorter periods of Cig, and cannot afford to use them all now, to stem the new wave of Covid ” .

Who will get immediate help?

It is not yet clear who will receive immediate support. The tourism sector should receive aid to businesses primarily as an extension of the extraordinary Cig for workers, even if the perimeter is not yet defined. The workers who, according to Minister Garavaglia, should have another 13 weeks of Cig are a little more than 170,000. The sectors concerned are travel agencies and tour operators, accommodation facilities, amusement parks, discos, bathing establishments and spas. The decline in customers and users was a blow.

But there is also the congress and events sector that is asking for urgent intervention: convention centers, florists, caterers, interpreters or audio-video technology providers do not see the light at the end of the tunnel: in all they employ 570 thousand workers and the current crisis is something never seen before. For two months the cancellations have followed one another and since these are long-term events, there are no good signs for the whole of 2022.

The transport companies also “cry”. Italo and ten road transport companies asked for a meeting to evaluate “the impact that companies expect both on service and on employment levels”

We will therefore start with the extension of the extraordinary Cig for another three months for all companies in the sectors in crisis, from textiles to crafts to footwear, which had it until 31 December, and not just for tourism companies.

Because time is running out

The new decree with refreshments and support could already be launched by the Council of Ministers next Thursday: there are about 2 billion resources, among the funds provided for by the Budget law (starting from 700 million for layoffs and 150 for tourism and automotive) and savings from the folds of public finance.

The time, and above all the resources, to deal with all the requests that come from the majority, trade unions and companies are not there: the first vote for the election of the head of state is scheduled for 24 January and in fact the activity Legislative Parliament will stop. That’s not all: the hypothesis of the budget variance has been postponed until after the quirk of the Quirinale will be resolved. The times could be further lengthened if Mario Draghi were to move to Colle: in that case there would also be a government crisis to manage and overcome.

What are the refreshments

The Refreshments (or Sostegni) are non-repayable disbursements (therefore not loans that provide for a repayment of the amount albeit in facilitated forms) made by the government in favor of the activities that have suffered, starting from the winter of 2020, strong economic repercussions to cause of the crisis and closures due to Covid. The latest decree, for example, provided for non-repayable indemnities with direct transfers to the current account, from 100% to 200% of the amount already paid in April with the Relaunch Decree. For some specific sectors, such as discos and dance halls, the figure was 400%.

Now the bulk of the cake “will go to tourism”, say the well-informed. We’ll see.