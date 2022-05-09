who will receive it automatically and who has to apply

The “Aid decree” provides a one-off 200 euro bonus in favor of employees, retirees and self-employed workers.

Just about how to recognize the bonus, many questions have arrived in the editorial office.

Here is what the latest draft of the “Aid decree” at our disposal provides.

The 200 euro bonus: to whom it is due after the extension

The 200 euro bonus will be recognized in favor of:

employees;

pensioners e

self-employed.

The self-employed include both individual entrepreneurs and professionals.

According to the latest draft of the “aid decree in our possession, the 200 euro bonus will also be awarded to the recipients of citizenship income; to seasonal workers, as well as to those receiving unemployment benefits (NASpI and DIS-COLL). In fact, the text expressly mentions the services provided for by articles 1 and 15 of the legislative decree 4 March 2015 n. 22.

Automatic recognition or by application

Accreditation will not be automatic for everyone but in some cases it will be necessary to wait for specific indications from the Ministry of Labor.

THE employees will receive the 200 euro bonus directly in paycheck. The bonus will go to those who have a 2021 income not exceeding 35,000 euros.

The decree specifies that:

for employees, the 200 euro bonus is recognized with the salary for July 2022;

2022; for pensioners, dependent on any form of compulsory social security, holders of a pension or social allowance as well as accompanying pension treatments, it is paid ex officio with the monthly salary of July 2022.

The employer will automatically recognize the bonus and check it in balance the due of the same. Therefore the actual entitlement is verified ex post. As is the case for the so-called Irpef bonus, ex Renzi bonus.

From here, it may happen that the bonus must be paid back if the income threshold provided for by the law is exceeded.

Indications for self-employed workers

Particular indications are foreseen for the self-employed.

In fact, the 200 euro bonus will be recognized thanks to the establishment of a specific fund in the forecast of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.

The € 200 bonus will be awarded to self-employed workers and professionals registered with INPS social security funds and professionals registered with private funds. For the purposes of the bonus, a total 2021 income not exceeding € 35,000 is required.

It will be necessary to wait for one or more decrees of the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance, to find out: the criteria and procedures for granting the one-off allowance and the relative distribution criteria .