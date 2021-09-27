Who will replace Amber Heard in the cast of Aquaman 2?

For some time now, they have been consumed on the covers of the main tabloids and gossip magazines heated diatribes featuring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the center. The two actors who, for a long time, have carried on a relationship that is nothing short of toxic, have reached the epilogue of their story with the blows of lawyers; deeply affected also from the professional point of view. This is how both Depp and Heard have found each other in recent years excluded from the great franchises that saw them as protagonists: from Fantastic Beasts to Aquaman, which we will deal with in this article. Yes, because recently, burning rumors have emerged about who will replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. Below, we report the new rumors on the case.

Who will replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

The one between Warner Bros and Amber Heard was a professional story troubled like few others. After the media whirlwind from which the actress and ex-husband, Johnny Depp, were overwhelmed, in fact, the production house of the DC Comics film universe has started a scary push and pull with the actress for her role as Mera in the Aquaman franchise, with Jason Momoa in the role of the protagonist. Eventually, Warner Bros confirmed that Amber Heard will not be featured in the film due to a contractual clause she broke. It occurs spontaneously, in reality, to think that Warner took this decision driven, above all, by the incessant requests from fans to fire the actress.

In any case, the production company has not disclosed the details of his artistic split by Amber Heard, if not by proclaiming the end of the actress’s engagement by explaining that she was not in the psychophysical conditions suitable to face the filming of the films belonging to their franchise. According to reliable sources, the actress who will replace Amber Heard in the role of Mera in Aquaman 2 will be none other than Emilia Clarke. The Game Of Thrones star will join Momoa on set with very likely. Nonetheless, it appears that Heard has no plans to relinquish the role very easily. According to the same rumors, in fact, the actress could claim her part when she will be able to certify the total physical and psychological recovery.

Has Warner Bros confirmed the news?

At the publication of such news, fans of the DC universe said they were particularly happy. Their petition to “kick” Amber Heard from the franchise, after all, passed the one and a half million signatures. Although Warner has not yet confirmed the rumors covered by this article, it seems quite clear that the days of Amber Heard as princess of Xebel have come to an end. If the beloved Clarke were to take on the role of Mera, the character would mark the baptism of the actress in the universe of Cine-Comic.