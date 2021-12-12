“Who will replace Kjaer? The strategies and names on Milan’s agenda”

In the initial plans of the Milan management, the January one should have been a “quiet” transfer market with the only movements linked to the exits of Samu Castillejo and Andrea Conti, marginal figures in Stefano Pioli’s project, and a watchful eye on possible occasions. The nasty injury remedied against Genoa by Simon Kjaer – the Dane will be out at least six months after the anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery and the re-insertion of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee – has however upset the Rossoneri’s plans in the repair market they will move to replace the Dane by bringing a new central to the court of Pioli. But what profile will arrive at Milanello? Let’s better analyze the strategy and the names on the Rossoneri’s agenda.

The Rossoneri strategies: the two working hypotheses

These are days of evaluation at Milan, with Maldini and Massara working on multiple profiles and different solutions waiting to understand what budget the company will make available for this January market. The exit from the Champions League and from Europe in general – the fourth place in the group in fact did not allow the Rossoneri to “relegate” to the Europa League – is certainly a factor that will affect the evaluations, but at the same time the top championship and the ambition to experience a second part of the season as protagonists could push the club to give the green light to an important investment for the central defender. There are two hypotheses on which we are thinking at the moment: actually anticipate a purchase for next summer, or carefully observe the evolution of the market, trying to seize the opportunities that could come from the redundancies of the big Europeans, perhaps with the favorable formula of the loan. Everything will depend on the strategy and consequently on the budget that the company will be able to put in the hands of Maldini and Massara.

Really like Lille’s Botman

If the property gives the green light to a top-level investment – which will obviously involve a significant economic outlay – then AC Milan’s transfer market men could go with a decision on Sven Botman of Lille, the 21-year-old Dutch defender who both Maldini and Maldini like a lot. Massara. Owner and strong point of the French club, Botman (which last summer was also unsuccessfully sought by Atalanta) responds perfectly to the identikit of young and strong talent outlined by the Elliott fund in the guidelines to be followed in the transfer market. The excellent relations with Lille – which still makes an important evaluation of Botman’s card -, also confirmed by the Maignan operation in recent months, could certainly be a card in favor of Milan.

Watch out for … redundancies

Given the lack of European commitments until the end of the season, at the moment the path that seems more viable to replace Kjaer is that linked to the arrival of a player on loan, a formula that could then vary with the inclusion of a right or obligation to redemption at the end of the season, perhaps going fishing among the “redundancies” of the big Europeans. A path that AC Milan have followed with excellent results in January 2021, when that Fikayo Tomori, today a staple of Pioli’s defense, arrived on loan from Chelsea with the right to redeem. And it is precisely in the Blues home that the Rossoneri could draw again in January. At the top of the list of Maldini and Massara’s preferences is Andreas Christensen, a 25-year-old Dane who has not yet renewed his contract expiring in June 2022. Milan carefully observes the evolution of his contractual situation, but among the Rossoneri leaders there is a feeling that the central defender can renew and continue his adventure in the Premier. Also at home Chelsea like the 22-year-old French ex Porto Malang Sarr, who is struggling to find space this season (one presence in the Champions League and one in the Premier, in addition to two in the EFL Cup). In the Rossoneri list, even if no negotiations have started yet, there is also the Serbian defender of Fiorentina Nikola Milenkovic, an experienced profile despite the 24 years who already knows our Serie A very well.