Who will represent Chucky and Haaland after Raiola’s death?

The death from me not Raiola put in check to the world of soccerSince it was one of the most important players in football europeeither. With an extensive portfolio of renowned footballers, the Italian was Present in some of the more operations important of the last markets, such as that of Pogba to United for 105 million euros.

However, Raiola also I had in its purse from football players to cracks like him Chucky Lozano and Erling Halandwho is on everyone’s lips, since his departure from Dortmund this summer looks to be a historic operation in the history of the sport.

With the death of the superagent, the obligatory question has arisen: Who will take charge of the footballers he represented? The answer would have been found by the newspaper AS, who found two specific names that will take the post that Mino left.

Who will represent de Raiola’s clients after his death?

According to the aforementioned Spanish media, there would be two people who would take the reins of the business. The first one is Raphaela Pepper, lawyer what was the right hand of Rayola. Born in Brazil, the graduate in International Law has a great relationship with Raiola’s main clients.

The second person who will remain in charge Enzo RaiolaMino’s cousin. Italian is the in charge from to work day to day with the jItalian and Serie A playersso he would continue to be responsible for the situation of Chucky Lozano.

