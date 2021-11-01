Who will retire earlier from 1 January 2022: the complete list

Pensions: there is Quota 102 in 2022. From January to December, those who are at least 64 years old and have 38 contributions can apply for early retirement. In the Budget Law (final approval in parliament must take place by 31 December) the expression “Quota 102” is never mentioned, but only the combination of age and contributions. There is also the one-year extension for Ape sociale and Option Woman, in addition to the fund requested and obtained by the League and which will be managed by the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti (200 million per year for the three-year period 2022-2024) to guarantee early exit for workers of small and medium-sized enterprises in crisis from 62 years of age.

The renewal of Ape sociale and Option Woman in 2022

Renewal of 12 months for the social Ape for another year and extended to other 8 heavy-duty tasks. The requirement for access to the Ape for the three months from the end of Naspi, the unemployment benefit, is then eliminated. The list of so-called hard jobs increases: from 15 to 23. In a nutshell, a wider audience of taxpayers will be able to obtain the pension advance thanks to the INPS bridging check. The stakes are 63 years of age and 36 of contributions: there is a maximum amount of 1500 euros that will be paid up to retirement age to Italians who have carried out heavy duties for 6 of the last 7 years or 7 of the last 10 years.

Here are the professions included in the new list:

1) Primary, pre-primary and similar professions teachers;

2) Health technicians;

3) Warehouse management and similar professions;

4) Skilled professions in health and social services;

5) Aesthetic care operators;

6) Qualified professions in personal and similar services;

7) Artisans, skilled workers, farmers;

8) Operators of plants and machinery for the extraction and first treatment of minerals;

9) Operators of plants for the transformation and hot working of metals;

10) Operators of ovens and other plants for the processing of glass, ceramics and similar materials;

11) Operators of wood processing and paper making plants;

12) Operators of machinery and plants for the refining of gas and petroleum products, for basic and fine chemicals and for the manufacture of products derived from chemicals;

13) Operators of plants for the production of thermal energy and steam, for the recovery of waste and for the treatment and distribution of water;

14) Drivers of mills and mixers;

15) Operators of furnaces and similar plants for the thermal treatment of minerals;

16) Semi-skilled workers of fixed machinery for mass production and assembly workers;

17) Fixed machinery operators in agriculture and in the food industry;

18) Drivers of vehicles, mobile and lifting machinery;

19) Unqualified personnel assigned to moving and delivering goods;

20) Unqualified personnel in the cleaning services of offices, hotels, ships, restaurants, public areas and vehicles;

21) porters and similar professions;

22) Unqualified professions in agriculture, landscaping, livestock farming, forestry and fishing;

23) Unqualified professions in manufacturing, mining and construction.

Renewal of another year also for the Female Option, but the exit age is raised: women who turn 60 (if employed) or 61 (if autonomous) and have 35 years of contributions by 2021 will be able to access. In this case the cost for the State is only a cash advance, because the measure is self-financed thanks to the recalculation of the entire check with the contribution and a cut, estimated by INPS, of 33%.

At the current stage of the works, in 2023 the return to the Fornero law in full version would become automatic if, in the meantime, no new forms of output flexibility have been devised. The confrontation between the government and the unions on pensions has so far been a failure on all levels. It is precisely with a view to mediation with the trade unions that the government did not want to set a “Quota” for 2023 in the fast transition towards the return to “Fornero”.

In Europe we are the ones who retire later (and the EU wants us to go there too)