who will sing at halftime?





HALF-TIME SUPER BOWL. After the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blidge and 50 Cent, who will sing in the next game?

Summary

[Mis à jour le 14 février 2022 à 14h54] After the five-star show provided by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blidge during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime, who will succeed these immense hip-hop stars? Several months before the event, which brings together thousands of spectators and millions of television viewers each year, the question agitates fans of the American show.

Among the artists to be mentioned by commentators of all stripes, the biggest stars in the world, in particular Cardi B, Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift, but also Adele, Rihanna, Drake or the Rolling Stones. So who will the NFL be announcing in the coming months? The mystery remains intact.

Super Bowl 2022 halftime

The poster for the Super Bowl halftime concert had something to dream about: Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blidge reunited for an XXL show. Five legends of international hip-hop (and even six) for the same show, which lasted 14 minutes at halftime of the Super Bowl final, which saw the Los Angeles Rams crowned at home against the Cincinnati Bengals . Six legends therefore, since Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blidge were joined by 50 Cent, who came to interpret In Da Club. A treat for hip-hop fans and nostalgics.

This gigantic show was opened by Dr Dre and Snoop Dog on the song The Next Episode Where Still Dre. They were joined by Mary J. Blidge, performing her hits Family Affair and No More Drama. Relive the 2022 Super Bowl half-time show:

Another highlight of this Super Bowl halftime: Eminem’s performance. At the end of his performance, the rapper knelt, in tribute to the icon of civil rights and quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who had made this gesture in 2016 during the american anthem to protest against racist police violence in the United States. United. A strong gesture, which the NFL had also forbidden him to do.

The Super Bowl halftime is regularly used by entertainers to send political messages. Two years ago, for the Super Bowl 2019, Jenifer Lopez and Shakira had several times sent spades to the president in office at the time, Donald Trump.

The Super Bowl halftime concert, an event

Every year, halftime at the Super Bowl Finals, sponsored by Pepsi, is one of the most anticipated moments for viewers. The world’s greatest artists have performed here, including Lady Gaga, U2, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, The Weeknd, Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake and many more.