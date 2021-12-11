“Who will survive …” – Libero Quotidiano

World

Baba Vanga

What awaits us in the 2022? According to the Bulgarian seer Baba Vanga there will be a new pandemic: “Humans would get used to a new virus “. He did not provide further details but if according to some interpreters Baba Vanga was referring in the light of what happened in 2020 to the Covid, according to others, it meant that there will be a new strain or even a new virus, which has nothing to do with the coronavirus.

Nostradamus, the prophecy for 2022. Seven times ready. a dramatic year for Italy

In another prophecy, always for next year Baba Vanga foreshadows “many natural disasters”. A vision that in fact accords with the extreme natural phenomena that have occurred again this year due to climate change. Events that would therefore be repeated also in 2022 and that Baba Vanga herself had predicted for 2021.

Arctic, this is how much it has started to heat up: climate, the study that turns the picture upside down

A Turkish site recently revived these forecasts, which allegedly revealed some secret documents from the Bulgarian government. All this, however, must really be taken with a grain of salt. Unlike Nostradamus, in fact, Baba Vanga, who died in 1996, he left nothing in writing. The Bulgarian seer was semi-illiterate and hers prophecies, in fact, they are based on word of mouth. This means that it is very difficult to determine if what you read about her and her predictions is really the result of her visions.

Weather and waves Covid, the zone of fire: pandemic forecasts, who is condemned

