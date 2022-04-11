Who will train the Veneto Nurse OS?

The protests of the nurses are unleashed against the agreement of the Opi of the Veneto with the region endorsed by FNOPI for the creation of this new professional figure: the OSS nurse

They arrive at our email address ([email protected]) various protest messages from nurses who, after years of university study, consider their title “waste paper”. A disappointment also for social health workers who see their skills and responsibilities increase at no cost. In short, a big deal for some, a big bluff for others.

But let’s analyze how the formation of the new Oss will be defined nurse.

The training includes 4 teaching modules for a total of 150 hours divided as follows:

132 hours will be allocated to nurses;

10 hours assigned to the specialist doctor in geriatrics

8 hours assigned to the physiotherapist

EDUCATIONAL MODULES

MODULE 1 – PERSONAL CARE AND SAFETY

Enteral nutrition in the elderly (8 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Routes of administration of enteral nutrition: nasogastric tube (SNG), gastrostomy (PEG), jejunostomy (PEJ)

2. Main nutritional mixtures

3. Methods and recommendations for administration (continuous, intermittent)

4. Aids, preparation of nutritional mixtures, preparation of materials

5. Patient positioning, surveillance, detection and reporting of complications

6. Prevention of injuries from devices, hygiene of the nose and oral cavity

7. Procedures for the dressing of the stabilized gastrostomy, main alterations.

Tracheostomy, aspiration procedures and personal care (8 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Outline of the anatomy of the upper respiratory tract

2. Tracheostomy, types of tracheostomy tubes

3. Cleaning of tracheostomy devices

4. Procedures for oral-pharyngeal, nasopharyngeal and stabilized tracheostomy aspiration

5. Positioning and observation of the client during the aspiration procedure, main alterations

6. Tracheostomy dressing procedure, peristomal skin alteration

7. Daily care for the person with tracheostomy (personal hygiene, humidification, nutrition)

Enterostomies and personal care (6 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Outline of colorectal anatomy

2. Types of ostomies, collection systems

3. Hygiene and care of the peristomal skin

4. Observation of the history for prevention of complications

5. Procedure for dressing enterostomies

Prevention of pressure injuries and skin fragility in the elderly (skin tears) (12 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Characteristics of the skin in the elderly

2. Skin lacerations, risk factors, more frequent localization sites of the lesions

3. Interventions for the prevention of laceration injuries (skin tears)

4. Recommendations and guidelines for the prevention of Pressure Injuries

5. Observation of the state of the skin and signs of complications

MODULE 2 – PAIN, PARAMETERS AND FUNCTIONS

Pain and quality of life in the elderly. End of life care (18 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Protection of the rights and dignity of the institutionalized elderly

2. The pain and quality of life of the elderly patient

3. Acute, chronic, persistent pain

4. Pain at dementia

5. Consequences of untreated pain

6. Respect for the dignity of the dying person and his values

7. Gestures of care and comfort: interventions for the dying person and on the environment

8. Post-event support for caregivers, guests and staff

9. The relationship with the elderly patient and family members: effective communication styles and techniques

Detection of parameters and functions with electro-medical devices (10 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Validated pain measurement scales

2. Detection of heart rate, respiratory rate, body temperature; normal range and main alterations

3. Meaning of blood pressure measurement: procedure for blood pressure measurement; normal range and main alterations

4. Measurement of blood glucose using a glucometer

normal range and main alterations

5. ECG execution

MODULE 3 – ADMINISTRATIONS THERAPEUTIC REQUIREMENTS

Responsibility in therapeutic administrations and health activities (8 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Concept of responsibility, autonomy, collaboration, attribution vs delegation

2. The responsibility of the Social Healthcare Operator with complementary training in health care in health care activities

3. Consent and refusal of treatment by the client

Principles for Safe Drug Administration (10 Hours)

CONTENTS

1. Safety standard for administration (10 G)

2. Safe administration: the most frequent errors in therapy and actions to prevent them

3. The medical prescription of drugs: constitutive elements and main errors

4. Common abbreviations used in prescriptions

5. Storage and preservation of drugs

General principles and drugs commonly used in elderly patients (10 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Main categories of drugs used in elderly or frail patients: diuretics, cardiovascular, painkillers, psychotropic drugs, anticoagulants, antibiotics, oral antidiabetic drugs, insulin

2. Main alarm signs and symptoms following drug intake

Natural drug administration (12 hours)

CONTENTS

1. The drug delivery routes envisaged for OSS with complementary training in health care

2. Most used units of measurement and preparation of drugs

3. Oral, sublingual, SNG or PEG administration of drugs:

main contraindications: dysphagia, nausea / vomiting, altered state of consciousness

intake in relation to meals

dilution, preparation (trituration …) of the drug

prevention of the risk of inhalation

administration in patients with dysphagia

4. Topical administration of drugs: transdermal, cutaneous, otological, ophthalmic, nasal

5. Administration of inhaled drugs: inhalers, sprays, nebulizers, spacers

6. Vaginal administration of drugs; ova, douching

7. Administration of drugs by rectal route: suppositories, evacuative enemas

types of enemas

hints of anatomy

devices and solutions

positioning of the client

procedure and risks

observation of the client

Administration of drugs by intramuscular and subcutaneous routes. Infusion surveillance (12 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Injection therapy devices: syringes and needles

2. Intramuscular injection sites and administration procedure

3. Subcutaneous injection sites and administration procedure (insulin and heparin)

4. Local complications in injection therapy

5. Surveillance of intravenous infusion therapy:

vigilance of maintaining the prescribed and set infusion rate

skin changes at the site of insertion of the catheter

dislocation of the device

Administration of oxygen therapy and saturation detection (6 hours)

CONTENTS

1 Administration of oxygen therapy:

times and methods of administration

main characteristics of the devices that can be used

safety during administration, environmental safety

complications

2. Care of the oral cavity in the patient with oxygen therapy

3. Prevention of injury from oxygen therapy devices

4. Detection of Oxygen saturation (SaO₂)

5. Range of normality and main alterations

MODULE 4 – UPDATES

Fall prevention in the elderly (8 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Epidemiology of falls and main consequences

2. Predictability and preventability of falls

3. Fear of falling and falling

4. Caregivers at high risk of falling: with dementia or Parkinson’s disease

5. Actions to prevent falls

6. Involvement and collaboration of the client and the caregiver in prevention

7. Environmental risk factors and their modification

8. Aids for safe mobility

9. Maintenance of residual skills: preventive approach in integration with the team

10. Reporting and monitoring of falls

Prevention of the use of restraint measures (10 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Limits and legal constraints to restraint

2. The medical prescription and the caregiver’s prior consent

3. The reasons for eliminating restraint

4. Prevention strategies and alternative actions to restraint

Infection prevention in the institutionalized elderly care recipient (12 hours)

CONTENTS

1. Multi-resistant germs phenomenon

2. Difference between colonization and infection

3. Precautions to prevent the transmission of colonization / infections

4. The prevention measures to be adopted in the institutionalized elderly patient with

respiratory tract infection: flu, pneumonia, TB, Sars-CoV-2

clostridium difficile gastroenteritis

skin parasitosis: scabies

