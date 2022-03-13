who will win and who should win?

Best film
You will earn: the power of the dog (dir. Jane Campion)
should win: the power of the dog (dir. Jane Campion)
should compete: the green knight (dir. David Lowery)
Outstanding British Film
You will earn: Belfast (dir. Kenneth Branagh)
should win: After Love (dir. Aleem Khan)
should compete: The Souvenir Part II (dir. Joanna Hogg)
best director
Will Win: Jane Campion for the power of the dog
Should Win: Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Should Race: Joanna Hogg for The Souvenir Part II
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Will win: Rebecca Hall for passing
Should Win: Aleem Khan for After Love
Should Compete: Prano Bailey-Bond by Censor
Best Foreign Language Film
You will earn: Drive My Car (dir. Ryu Hamaguchi)
should win: Drive My Car (dir. Ryu Hamaguchi)
should compete: Goshawk (dir. Andreas Fontana)
best documentary
You will win: flee (dir. Jonas Rasmussen)
should win: flee (dir. Jonas Rasmussen)
should compete: state funeral (dir. Sergei Loznitsa)
best animated film
Will Win: Charm (dir. Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith)
Should Win: Flee (dir. Jonas Rasmussen)
Should Compete: Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus (dir. Dalibor Baric)
Best Original Screenplay
Will Win: Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Should Win: Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Should Race: Andy Siara and Max Barbakow for Palm Springs
Best Adapted Screenplay
Will Win: Jane Campion for the power of the dog
Should Win: Ryu Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe by Drive My Car
Should Race: David Lowery for the green knight
best Actor
Will win: Benedict Cumberbatch for the power of the dog
Should Win: Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava
Should Race: Clayne Crawford for The Killing of Two Lovers
Best actress
Will Win: Joanna Scanlan for After Love
Should Win: Joanna Scanlan for After Love
Should Compete: Olivia Colman for The Dark Daughter
Best Supporting Actor
Will win: Kodi Smit-McPhee for the power of the dog
Should Win: Woody Norman for C’mon C’mon
Should compete: Raúl Briones for a police movie
Best Supporting Actress
Will Win: Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
Should Win: Ruth Negga for passing
Should Compete: Lashana Lynch for eye for eye
Best music
Will win: Hans Zimmer for dunes
Should Win: Hans Zimmer for dunes
Should Race: Jonathan Larson for Tick, tick… Boom! (posthumous)
best photography
Will win: Greig Fraser for dunes
Should Win: Ari Wegner for the power of the dog
Should I Compete: Claire Mathon for spencer
The BAFTA ceremony will take place on March 13.