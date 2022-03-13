who will win and who should win?

Best film

You will earn: the power of the dog (dir. Jane Campion)
should win: the power of the dog (dir. Jane Campion)
should compete: the green knight (dir. David Lowery)

Outstanding British Film

You will earn: Belfast (dir. Kenneth Branagh)
should win: After Love (dir. Aleem Khan)
should compete: The Souvenir Part II (dir. Joanna Hogg)

best director

Will Win: Jane Campion for the power of the dog
Should Win: Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Should Race: Joanna Hogg for The Souvenir Part II

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Will win: Rebecca Hall for passing
Should Win: Aleem Khan for After Love
Should Compete: Prano Bailey-Bond by Censor

Best Foreign Language Film

You will earn: Drive My Car (dir. Ryu Hamaguchi)
should win: Drive My Car (dir. Ryu Hamaguchi)
should compete: Goshawk (dir. Andreas Fontana)

best documentary

You will win: flee (dir. Jonas Rasmussen)
should win: flee (dir. Jonas Rasmussen)
should compete: state funeral (dir. Sergei Loznitsa)

best animated film

Will Win: Charm (dir. Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith)
Should Win: Flee (dir. Jonas Rasmussen)
Should Compete: Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus (dir. Dalibor Baric)

Best Original Screenplay

Will Win: Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Should Win: Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Should Race: Andy Siara and Max Barbakow for Palm Springs

Best Adapted Screenplay

Will Win: Jane Campion for the power of the dog
Should Win: Ryu Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe by Drive My Car
Should Race: David Lowery for the green knight

best Actor

Will win: Benedict Cumberbatch for the power of the dog
Should Win: Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava
Should Race: Clayne Crawford for The Killing of Two Lovers

Adeel Akhtar with Claire Rushbrook in Ali & Ava

Best actress

Will Win: Joanna Scanlan for After Love
Should Win: Joanna Scanlan for After Love
Should Compete: Olivia Colman for The Dark Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

Will win: Kodi Smit-McPhee for the power of the dog
Should Win: Woody Norman for C’mon C’mon
Should compete: Raúl Briones for a police movie

Best Supporting Actress

Will Win: Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
Should Win: Ruth Negga for passing
Should Compete: Lashana Lynch for eye for eye

Best music

Will win: Hans Zimmer for dunes
Should Win: Hans Zimmer for dunes
Should Race: Jonathan Larson for Tick, tick… Boom! (posthumous)

best photography

Will win: Greig Fraser for dunes
Should Win: Ari Wegner for the power of the dog
Should I Compete: Claire Mathon for spencer

The BAFTA ceremony will take place on March 13.

