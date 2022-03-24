Who will win Best Actress and Best Actor?

The Oscars 2022 will take place this March 27 and among the most coveted categories, in addition to Best Film, is the recognition of the most outstanding actress and actor.

This year, The power of the dog appears as one of the favorites, but there are also performers who have sounded insistently to win in their respective line.

In the Best Actor category of this year’s edition there are big names in the group. Among them appear: Will Smith, Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington.

oscars 2022

Specialists in the matter assure that the leading role of Benedict Cumberbatch would give him victory in this category. Something that would not be surprising given how praised The Power of the Dog has been by critics.

In the case of best actress, the competition is tighter. This due to the awards prior to the Oscar, which have had different winners.

The competitors are: Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman.

In this aspect there is a striking fact, because the great favorite of the SAG Awards, Kristen Stewart was conspicuous by her absence and at the Golden Globes she lost to Nicole Kidman, which has generated a lot of expectation.