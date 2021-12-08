Who will win X Factor 2021?

The latest episode of each edition of X Factor it is usually a splendid performance whose conclusion is known or at least imagined. There is one favorite who usually wins, at most a couple of competitors competing for the triumph. You’ve known them for weeks and enjoy the super-hosts and studio super-productions more than the suspense of the results. This year is different: all four can really win, even Bengala Fire, even if by tradition in this talent the band always stops a moment before the finish line (even Mäneskin against Licitra). The betting agencies have clear ideas: gIANMARIA is paid less than 2, Fellow and Baltimore are between 4 and 5 times the stakes, the Bengals have dropped to around 6 after having been at 12 to 1 for a long time. It seems clear who will win , in short, for the bookmakers but it should also be remembered that until last week Erio was paid by them a maximum of 3 times the stakes, a lower share than three out of four finalists. That’s why we try to make a bad impression too.

GIANMARIA 45%: He’s good, he’s talented and he deserves it. Of course, as in his time Anastasio was incredibly favored by a bug in the regulation and by the musical trend of the time, that is the possibility for him, in the covers, to use extraordinary melodies and beloved lyrics and then modify them, turn them over, rewrite them, effectively managing to do , with its “bars”, of each performance an unprecedented one, with the safety and comfort zone for those who televote from home (and also for the judges) to enjoy sensational melodies. gIANMARIA, however, is the great favorite not because he is the best of the finalists, but because he is the only one who can agree with all the judges: he is the one closest to the tastes of Manuelito, Emma’s protégé of which he belongs, has excited every single time that Mika has performed that he would have gladly wanted him in the team (he responds to the identikit of his ideal candidate, but he would have flayed off a bit of his identity which is instead his strength, even in frailties) and has the unconditional esteem of Manuel Agnelli who, as always, knows how to go beyond the boundaries of musical genres and sees the talent and instinct of the author beyond labels, stakes and personal tastes. No one else comes to mind who could enthusiastically receive unanimity from the Four Musketeers. It could only be ruined by a wrong assignment from Emma, ​​who instead has to make the most solid and safe choice. In short, no attacks of “phenomenal”, just confirm gIANMARIA.

Baltimore 30%: His path is fascinating, perfectly photographed by the fact that as soon as he entered the live shows he looked for a pseudonym, aware of the fact that yes, he would have tried to win, but above all to improve and above all to experiment (good Manuelito, it must be said, bad live but excellent in managing his boys). He saved himself in the episodes in which he “exaggerated” but as rarely happened in this talent, he gave his “bel canto” a three-dimensionality that in these parts those like him rarely find. The naive and unscrupulous dance of the semifinal that almost made Fulminacci look like the competitor and him the big one with whom he duet, makes us understand the growth of Edoardo Spinsante’s charisma and personality. One of those silent badasses who will surprise us in the medium to long term. He too could get all four judges to agree, but in a less passionate way. The televoting is his weak point, although his profile is more pop than gIANMARIA: so far it has put him at risk of elimination twice.

Bengal Fire 20%: We cheer for them. For many reasons. For the sense of guilt of not having understood them immediately, for the incredible evolution they had as a band and as singles (Mario became a frontman who if he had Damiano’s physique now we should give him the escort), because for those who have seen the daily are the ones who faced the path of X Factor with more carefree seriousness, a wonderful ability to make music in every way and moment (the Clash with Mutonia is something that MUST have ended at the lives) and a precious and not obvious humanity. Unfortunately this 20% is estimated (cynically speaking they have perhaps less than half of these odds of winning) because the bands of X Factor they are successful often, but after the program ends. Difficult to understand why, for sure the soloists Emma and Mika do not love them – the first could not defend his group, Le Endrigo, which managed better could go very far, the second chose one that could be eliminated immediately – and Manuelito he understands them little, even productively he prefers free hitters. Moreover, despite being loved by the public – as evidenced by votes and data on Spotify in exponential growth – they have not become a coincidence and could well pay for the ungenerous confrontation with Mäneskin and Coldplay guests at the Forum. In short, if there was a critics prize Rolling Stone it would belong to the Bengals, but next Thursday we would bet, for them, on the place of honor.

Fellow 5%: We have been mean and perhaps unrealistic. The boy probably has a better chance of winning than a measly 5 percent, but we are angry with him for killing Erio and making it to the final just to keep Mika from dying of loneliness. Seriously, he’s good, but as always the legendary Lebanese-British judge takes the talents and normalizes them. He had a beautiful but particular voice and that “ancient” way of playing and being on stage that gave him a charisma from yesteryear. Mika made a plastic divetto out of it, he tamed his voice giving him a bit of grit in facing the stage but taking away that identity that Manuel Agnelli claimed in the semifinals. And the latter would not give him the vote, in the end, and perhaps even Manuelito. In short, in the end he ended up a couple of times too many times in the ballot to think that televoting could push him towards triumph and the four at the table don’t like it enough to make it thanks to them. Fortunately.