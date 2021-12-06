who wins between the curbs?

In the football world there are matches that become real classics, especially when the national teams take the field. Today we offer you an Italy-Germany match played on the English asphalt of the Llandow Circuit, where carwow’s Matt Watson drove the Alfa Romeo Giuia GTAm and the BMW M3 Competition.

A clash that brings to mind the legendary challenges of the touring championships of the 80s, especially in the DTM, where Alfa Romeo, BMW, Mercedes and Ford gave each other a good reason every race weekend. Alfa Romeo has been a dominatrix for many years, but its competitive success has never had excellent results in terms of sales, where the Germans have always enjoyed greater popularity, especially in our country.

The rivalry between super sedans has never died out, and today it resurfaces stronger than ever in this challenge between the highest expressions of the Giulia and Series 3, both in metallic green color. The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm is a very limited series that has recently sold out with the sale of the last of the 500 planned, while the BMW M3 has been talked about a lot because of its front grille, but it remains an extremely performing sedan and effective.

The Italian has an engine twin-turbo 6-cylinder 2.9-liter that delivers 540 hp and 600 Nm of torque, discharged to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox with torque converter. It is also equipped with sports suspension, carbon-ceramic braking system and has undergone a significant slimming treatment based on a carbon fiber roof, sports seats and removal of the rear sofa to make room for the roll bar.

The German also has an engine twin-turbo 6-cylinder 3.0-liter, which however offers a power of 510 hp and 650 Nm of torque on the rear wheels (but there is also all-wheel drive) via an 8-speed automatic transmission with torque converter, and limited slip differential.

Alfa Romeo is more powerful and lighter, while BMW wins in the couple item. The numbers are similar and only the stopwatch will decide a winner, so hit play and enjoy the challenge.