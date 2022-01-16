Tech

who wins the drag race?

Posted on

There McLaren 765LT it is currently one of the best performing V8 supercars available on the market. Mat Watson of the well-known YouTube channel Carwow has decided to compare it with one Porsche 911 Turbo S in a drag race to find out the fastest.

There 765LT it is supplied with a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of developing 765 HP of power and 800 Nm of maximum torque, discharged to the rear wheels. In this case, the rear-wheel drive is not ideal for a drag race, but it must also be considered that the British supercar weighs 1339 kg.

McLaren 765LT vs Porsche 911 Turbo S drag race

As for the 911 Turbo S from Porsche, it is not a car to be underestimated and has four-wheel drive, perfect for drag racing. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder is capable of guaranteeing 650 HP of power and 800 Nm of torque. However, its overall weight is around 300kg more than the McLaren (1640kg overall).

As fast as it may be, the German sports car is undoubtedly at a disadvantage when it comes to weight and HP. We leave you with the drag race (found at the beginning of the article) to discover the winning car of this versus.

McLaren 765LT vs Porsche 911 Turbo S drag race

Bound

Motorionline.com has been selected by the new Google News service, if you want to always be updated on our news
Follow us here

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

42
World

Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo
29
News

Nocera Superiore, the first walking area for dogs arrives
29
Health

Family doctors, it is an emergency: there are 609 in the whole province, 71 doctors “lost” since 2018
29
Business

super extension and you can request it several times
28
News

‘Pretty Woman’ becomes a musical and talks about sexism and sex workers
28
Tech

backward compatibility with PS3 may have been confirmed by the Store
26
News

The Apple services business flourished in 2021
26
Tech

Hogwarts Legacy is at risk of being postponed to 2023 due to development problems, for a rumor – Nerd4.life
26
Business

50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy
25
Sports

Djokovic expelled from Australia: the sentence | The latest news
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top