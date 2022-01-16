who wins the drag race?

There McLaren 765LT it is currently one of the best performing V8 supercars available on the market. Mat Watson of the well-known YouTube channel Carwow has decided to compare it with one Porsche 911 Turbo S in a drag race to find out the fastest.

There 765LT it is supplied with a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of developing 765 HP of power and 800 Nm of maximum torque, discharged to the rear wheels. In this case, the rear-wheel drive is not ideal for a drag race, but it must also be considered that the British supercar weighs 1339 kg.

As for the 911 Turbo S from Porsche, it is not a car to be underestimated and has four-wheel drive, perfect for drag racing. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder is capable of guaranteeing 650 HP of power and 800 Nm of torque. However, its overall weight is around 300kg more than the McLaren (1640kg overall).

As fast as it may be, the German sports car is undoubtedly at a disadvantage when it comes to weight and HP. We leave you with the drag race (found at the beginning of the article) to discover the winning car of this versus.

