Who won the Golden Globes

The power of the dog, director Jane Campion’s western, and West Side Story, the musical directed by Steven Spielberg, have won the most important awards at the Golden Globes, the awards of cinema and television that have fallen out of favor in part after some scandals that involved last year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that it awards them based on the vote of a hundred foreign journalists. Delivered in a modest and private ceremony, with no direct and no celebrities present, they did not attract the normal attention of the media and insiders. The winners were simply announced online and like every year both films and TV series were awarded, both divided between “drama” and “comedy or musical”.

Awards for films

In addition to being awarded Best Drama Film, The power of the dog he also won the award for best director, and Kodi Smit-McPhee that for supporting actor; for their interpretation in West Side Story Rachel Zegler and Arianna DeBose were awarded instead. Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won the main awards for Best Actor and Best Actress, thanks to their performances in A winning family – King Richard (in which Smith is the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams) and in Being the Ricardos (in which Kidman is the actress, singer and presenter Lucille Ball).

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s black and white film, nominated for seven awards and considered alongside West Side Story And The power of the dog among the favorites for the Best Picture Oscar, it won only one award, for best screenplay. They were also candidates, but did not win any awards, It was the hand of God and the animated film Luca, directed by Paolo Sorrentino and Enrico Casarosa respectively. Given the difference between the voters (at the Oscars thousands of professionals, at the Golden Globes a hundred foreign journalists) and between the categories, the Golden Globes are not, however, to be considered particularly indicative in order to predict who could win the Oscars, whose nominations will be announced on February 8 and the ceremony for which will be on March 27.

The awards for tv

The two most important awards for the series have won them Succession And Hacks. Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook, who star in Succession, won awards for Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress; Jean Smart, star of Hacks, won the award for best actress in a comedy series. Other awards for television series have been won by Jason Sudeikis, Kate Winslet and Michael Keaton, respectively protagonists of Ted Lasso, Murder in Easttown And Dopesick. O Yeong-Su, the old 001 player’s Squid Game, won the Best Supporting Actor award.

The ceremony

This year’s Golden Globes were announced live at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in front of an audience of around 200 people. However, the ceremony was not shown on television or in streaming, it was not preceded by a red carpet and there were no actors, actresses, directors and directors, nor to announce the awards or even to receive them. People attending the ceremony were mostly people close to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and representatives of charities supported by the organization.

The ceremony was introduced by the German journalist Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA for a few months, who talked about how and how much the organization is trying to change, who highlighted its philanthropic activities and who recalled that its uniqueness lies in the ‘have members from over 50 different countries.

For those who were not physically present at the ceremony, the awards were announced via Twitter, and the New York Times he wrote that they were “tweets studded with emojis and bad jokes, with little information on who received the awards.” Few of the winners celebrated their victory on social media.

All the Golden Globe winners

Best Drama Film: The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical: West Side Story

Best Director: Jane Campion, The power of the dog

Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Music: Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick… Boom!

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress: Arianna DeBose, West Side Story

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best Score: Hans Zimmer, Dunes

Best Original Song: “No Time to Die”, No Time to Die

Best Animated Film: Encanto

Best Foreign Language Film: Drive my Car

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: Hacks

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series: MJ Rodriguez, Poses

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries: The Underground Railroad

Best Actress in a Miniseries: Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown

Best Actor in a Miniseries: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Supporting Actor: O Yeong-Su, Squid Game