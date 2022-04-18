Who would be Club América’s rival in the playoffs right now?

The America club got the three points on Matchday 14, something that worked for him since neither Toluca neither Lion they were able to win to access those qualifying spots. The azulcrema team got seventh place with 19 points, but with the victory of Cougars dropped to eighth place, although still in the Repechage zone.

Although it is still too early to speculate on the next rivals, the keys in the simulator of the MX League puts them at this time within the reclassification, so at the end of this date it would have to be measured before the Lion Clubexactly the team they will have to face in the next game in the middle of the week.

Who is America going against?

Here there are several issues and it is the Eagles are at a critical point, where they can improve to the level of entering the Playoffs directly or even lose their chance to stay in the Repechage. There are only three points that separate him from the 13th place in the general table and the same units from which he slips into fourth place.

The possibilities that the azulcrema team has are still variable, but if at the moment it had to be defined, it would be precisely to face the Esmeraldas who have been declining with their level, since in their last confrontation they could not specify the scoring opportunities and they were left with one less element in the first minutes of the game.