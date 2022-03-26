Who would be Colombia’s possible rivals in the World Cup playoff, when and how would it be? | Colombia selection

The Colombia selection He started the Qualifying round in March clinging to a miracle, all for keeping one of the tickets that are still available to go to Qatar. She still has a chance and although it does not depend solely on herself, the results can accompany her to fight in the repechage.

The team led by Reinaldo Rueda arrived semi-finalized to face Bolivia on date 17. Many considered it eliminated but with the win (3-0) it came back to life. Now, he will reach the last day to play that last chance to go to the World Cup. His rival will be the complex red wine cast, and although in Puerto Ordaz he will have to leave for the 3 points, he will have another pressure on him, that of depending on the result in another place. Colombia will play with one eye on Lima, clinging to a “little help” from Paraguay. Peru cannot win.

In the last two World Cups: Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, the Colombian National Team qualified directly. On the way to Brazil, José Pékerman’s team (Colombia’s coach at the time) came second in the Qualifiers behind Argentina. To go to Russia he got fourth, behind Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

In fact, the only time that Colombia fought a playoff was towards the 90 World Cup in Italy. The team led by Francisco Maturana faced Israel, in Barranquilla and Tel Aviv, earning their place with a solitary goal from Albeiro ‘el Palomo’ Usurriaga. Historical. Thus he returned to the World Cup after 28 years.

Colombia now focuses its energies on staying with that fifth place in the Conmebol qualifying round and entering to fight, in a single match, with the rival that comes from Asia, which will also be defined next Tuesday, March 29.

Who will face Qatar for the quota?

The team that accesses the playoff from Conmebol will have to fight for its classification against a representative of the AFC.

Australia, which finished third in Group B, awaits a rival that will be defined on the last date next Tuesday. The United Arab Emirates, Iraq and even Lebanon have a chance of occupying third place in the other zone.

The United Arab Emirates (9 points) will face South Korea (already qualified for the World Cup), Iraq, which has 8 units, will visit Syria and Lebanon, which has 6 (goal difference against) will close with Iran.

The Australian team has 15 points in its area and is only waiting for its Asian rival to define the contender for the team that comes from South America. On Tuesday, at 6:15 and 8:45 am (Colombian time), these matches will be played.

When will the playoffs be played?

If they get that fifth box, Colombia will have one last chance to seek their place in Qatar. On June 13 or 14 (date to be defined) the playoff match will be played in Doha. In the event of a tie in the 90 minutes, two 15-minute halves will be played and, finally, if the team is not classified in this period, there will be a penalty shootout.