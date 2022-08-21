Who would Natalie Portman go with on a trip to Spain?

SUBSCRIBE TO DISNEY+

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the new installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universecomes to theaters to illuminate them with its rays, its Guns N’ Roses hits and its screaming goats but let’s not fool ourselves, the reason why we had this date marked in red on the calendar was to coincide with Natalie Portman’s return to the franchise.

Taika Waititi has the difficult task of recovering the character embodied by the actress, Jane Foster and, incidentally, improving himself after the essential ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (Taika Waititi, 2017). Foster, who we saw in the first two installments of the franchise, is back with a hammer in hand and will become the Mighty Thor herself.

“If I’m honest Jane Foster for me was already the past. Something beautiful that I thought she could no longer contribute anything to me as an actress“, he confesses to us when reviewing the 3 keys of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. “New female characters like Captain Marvel or Black Widow emerged, but Jane had remained as the damsel to the rescue of that Nordic god with whom she had a strip and sentimental slack in which she did not have the last word”.

Taking advantage of the occasion, we propose a couple of games. In the first, the actress had to choose between different characters from her filmography to perform different tasks. In the second, taking into account all her co-stars, she must choose her companion for different situations and, to no one’s surprise, Tessa Thompson wins by a landslide. What we didn’t expect was a special mention for Elsa Pataky and a triple tie between Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and some screaming goats.

“In ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ Taika took the story into some very fun and exciting territory,” Portman confesses. “It was all very different and I was, of course, Valkyrie, just the character I would love to have played. When I met Tessa Thompson, her alter ego on screen, shooting ‘Annihilation’ (AlexGarland, 2018), confirmed all my positive suspicions about Taika and his vision of the story arc of Thor and company”.

“Another classic story, then, of Thor that serves as the preview of the next one of Guardians of the Galaxy, who rides the brifost with a good adventurous wind and with Tanngnjóstr and Tanngrisnir, who opens the door to the divine years of Roy Thomas, John Buscema and even Walt Simonson but above all closes the When Thor found Jane with as much or more affection than Rob Reiner himself would have shown”, says Fausto Fernández in our review of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

For those who need even more, We review the next Marvel releases and update our ranking of Marvel moviesa whole collection of jewels from the house of ideas now available on Disney +.

SIGN UP ON DISNEY+

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marvel Studios

The best gifts for Avengers and Marvel fans