Whoa ehhh! Juan Luis Guerra turns 65 this Tuesday

Juan Luis Guerra turns 65 this Tuesday, June 7, consecrated as one of the most famous Dominican artists of all time and current on stage, in which this week he was seen in Orlando, Chicago and other American cities.

This lanky dreamer who one day left his university studies in philosophy to follow his passion for music and who has been able to successfully lead the merengue and bachata to places like Japan and Australia He has managed to conquer half the world.

In 1984 with the release of his first album, “Soplando”, It was not easy to predict that this shy singer-songwriter at the head of his group 4-40 would reach the global dimension that he enjoys today due to the ‘rare’ sound of merengue mixed with jazz that Guerra studied very well at the Berklee College of Music from Boston, in the United States.

Those were the times of the “boom” of merengue, of the refinement of rhythm through young teachers like Manuel Tejadawho produced an anthology album for the singer Alex Bueno capable of competing “you to you” with Fernando Villalona, ​​”El Mayimbe”, the most charismatic Dominican merengue player in history.

But Juan Luis Guerra knew how to engage with popular taste with that soft and different style that took a more commercial turn with his second production, “Mudanza y acarreo” (1985) and later with “While more I think about it… you” (1986 ), which definitely marked the emergence of a high-end artist.

The consecration came to Juan Luis with the emblematic “I hope it rains coffee” (1990) and especially with “Pink Bachata” (1991)which the interpreter himself believes has been his ‘trademark’.

In the last year he has been active with his tour “Between the sea and the palm trees”, inspired by the documentary of the same name that premiered in June 2021 on HBO.

Before he presented ‘Privé’”, an album and digital concert in which he offered reimagined interpretations of five of his most legendary songs with elements of jazz, blues, bossa nova and classical music, accompanied by piano, guitar, güira, vibraphone and saxophone, among other instruments.

That project, presented on December 25, 2020, produced such enthusiasm in him that Guerra decided that the time had come to accept HBO’s offer to revisit his career.

Accompanied by his already legendary band 4.40 prepared a repertoire of more than 20 themes, including “Bachata Rosa”, the album that changed her life in 1990.

The result was the concert “Between the sea and the palm trees”, recorded in January 2021 at Playa Esmeralda, one of the most paradisiacal settings in the Dominican Republic known for its incredible Caribbean landscapes.

Among his most famous creations are: “The bilirubin”, “Bubbles of love”, “Little stars and goblins“, “Like a bee to the honeycomb”, “Pink Bachata”…

After almost 40 years established as a star of Latin American music, with awards and recognition everywhere and sold millions of records, Juan Luis Guerra remains a low-profile man who is rarely seen in public places.

His life revolves around his devotion to Jesus Christwhom he constantly thanks for the “gift” he has given him, and for having rescued him from critical moments that separated him from music and the stage.

Guerra has known how to maintain a balance between his secular production and that of praise, dedicating the deliveries “Para ti” (2005) and “Christian Collection” to God, in which the cut “In heaven there is no hospital” stands out.

“I’ve always said that songs don’t change things, things are changed by the men who listen to the songs,” Guerra recently opined about his way of interpreting the social problems that his voice has denounced on several occasions.

The author, who has also achieved fame for his ballads, has in the “Juan Luis Guerra Foundation” a vehicle to assist those in need in the Dominican Republic and that served as a platform for the concert “A song of hope for Haiti”, in favor of those affected by the 2010 earthquake that hit that nation.