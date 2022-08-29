‘Whoever did this exploited a private moment’: Jennifer Lopez furious at wedding guest who betrayed her

Kendji is a happy dad and he doesn’t hide it. The coach of The Voices Kids, who will soon play in the TV movie Champion, has indeed shared an adorable video on Instagram where he appears on the beach with his daughter Eva Alba, born on January 26, 2021.

“I still had to show my little piece of treasure at least once, share this moment with my fans,” he told Femme Actuelle. “In this video, I have my guitar and when I play it, you can see my daughter’s hands moving. It was very beautiful. She was already dancing at the age of eight months. She loves music and knows how to play on her own. She’s a fan.”

Besides, Kendji recently opened up about his role in the movie “Champion”, admitting that there are a lot of similarities between his character and his own experience.

As a reminder, “Champion” is about an illiterate carpenter and Kendji himself has struggled to read and write in the past.

“The character of Zack partly resembled me, while the writers did not know my personal history” admitted the singer. “It was crazy the similarities between Zack and me: he works wood like I did also when I was a pruner with my father, he has difficulties to read and write. It was huge how it looked like to me. I tell myself that it can help people. In my youth, I did not feel comfortable with writing. I was not illiterate like Zack, it was not at the same point. I knew how to manage , but it was difficult, I didn’t know the grammar entirely, so I was able to put myself in the shoes of someone who can’t read and write at all and how the hell that must be. It’s a real handicap. We don’t know how to leave on our own, we can’t do things as simple as reading the menu in a restaurant. As a result, some people withdraw into themselves and don’t dare talk about it, so that you have to do the opposite. This TV movie helps to ensure that illiteracy is not a taboo subject.”