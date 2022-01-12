whoever does not get vaccinated pays – Time





Quebec wants to tax no vaxes because they weigh on taxpayers. Thus the second most populous province in Canada, which is trying to contain the storm of contagions of the Omicron variant, purges the unvaccinated against Covid by deciding to tax them and announcing the decision destined to trigger a long debate on individual rights and social responsibilities.

“We are working on a health contribution for all adults who refuse to get vaccinated because they represent a financial burden for all Quebecs,” said Prime Minister Francois Legault, specifying that the proposal will not apply to those who cannot be vaccinated for certified medical reasons. . The unvaccinated are 10% of the population, but half of those hospitalized in intensive care for this the local government thinks of a “significant health contribution” to self-finance the system. In an attempt to contain the new wave of epidemic, Québec announced on December 30 the return of some restrictions, including the 10 pm curfew and the ban on private gatherings. Hospital admissions also continue to increase in Ontario, Canada’s neighboring and most populous province.