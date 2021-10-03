Whoever finds a friend finds a treasure. Who finds George Clooney … the incredible gift to his friends

In 2013 George Clooney decided to give a large sum of money to several of his friends.

The news became public and caused a certain sensation, also because the number inserted in the briefcase destined for his friends (14 in all, ed) amounted to a million dollars.

After so many years, the famous actor wanted to tell some details of that episode. In an interview with GQ, on the occasion of the appointment of “Icon of the year”, George Clooney unveiled some interesting ones background of that sumptuous gift.

“I was a single guy, I was 52 or something, we were all getting old – Clooney’s words also reported by Libero Quotidiano – I thought: ‘all I have are these friends who have helped me in one way or another in 35 years. Without them I would have nothing of what I have. If I were hit by a bus, they’d all be in the will. So why am I waiting to be hit by a bus? ‘”.

“In the bank my bodyguards were shitting on each other”

Precisely this reasoning convinced George Clooney to give this great gift to his friends. Clearly the logistics it was not very simple, as the Hollywood actor himself jokingly recounts.

When he showed up in Bank, in Los Angeles, to collect that huge sum, the reaction was nothing short of picturesque: “My bodyguards were shitting on each other.”

All the friends of the actor remained without words when they opened the contents of the briefcase. Even one of them, Rande Gerber, went out of their way to return money to George Clooney, but the Hollywood star has always refused.