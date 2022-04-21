Whoever is obliged to get the vaccine must be given the leaflet on the possible risks

AGI – To health workers obliged to get vaccinated, the Ats must provide the ‘leaflet’ of the drug which also indicates the possible risks they face. This was established by the Lombardy Regional Administrative Court, accepting the appeal of two professionals of the health sector against the Health Protection Agency.

The two applicants had requested numerous documents, from package leaflets to reports on deaths and adverse effects. The Ats did not respond to their solicitation within 30 days of receiving the request, which resulted in the so-called ‘silence-refusal’. The health workers have thus appealed and asked for the condemnation of the Ats, which is a regional body.

The judges of the TAR gave him partially right sanctioning that “they have the right to access the document containing the information provided by the Lombardy Region to the Ats, in relation to the administration of vaccination and the documents containing the specifications of the clinical conditions identified in the abstract as dangerous for the health of the recipients of the vaccination obligation “.

The Ats must also make accessible “the integral form for lto obtain informed consent the administration of the vaccine and the package leaflets of the vaccines authorized for the prevention of contagion, also by indicating the addresses of the institutional sites on which they are published “. Instead, the request to have access to documents specifying the risks and benefits “specified for age groups, adverse effects of excipients and the active substances contained therein, possible medical alternatives to achieve a higher level of immunization “.