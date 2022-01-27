Few objects possess such an intrinsic and all-encompassing charm as coins, which have always been one of the symbols of economic purchasing power together with banknotes, as well as one of the most commonly used objects of all, which we learn to “respect” from a very young age. use.

The coins also clearly represent the cultural and historical heritage of the past and present, and some coins such as the 100 lire are still very fascinating issues today.

Old coin

The 100 lire represents a sort of uniqueness in the Italian numismatic history of the 20th century: unlike numerous other monetary denominations, the 100 lire in metal format was formally “reborn” after the Second World War: in fact, up to the first half of the twentieth century the issues from 100 lire had an extremely high purchasing power, in fact they were precious coins, made of gold, while with the heavy loss of value suffered in the middle of the century, the Italian republic decided to re-propose the issues of 50 and 100 in a form more “humble” and popular.

Whoever owns these 100 Lire becomes rich: here are which ones

The best known 100 lire is the Minervaso nicknamed for the representation on one side of the coin, that is the Roman goddess of wisdom and war (the Latin equivalent of Athena for the Greeks).

They are still easy to find today, but it is extremely complex to find excellent conservation conditions: the 100 lire coin was a widely used coin being one of the most common but any specimen if in excellent-excellent condition, if minted from 1955 to 1961 can make actually earn from 30 to 400-500 euros if in Brilliant Uncirculated.

The rarest and most precious example is the almost unobtainable version of 1954, recognizable not only by the year of minting, but also by the small print. Trial visible on the right side of the Roman goddess. As they are not developed for circulation, they are highly sought-after, to the point that one of them can be worth up to 3,000 euros.



