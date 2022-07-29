News

“Whoever plays with fire will get burned”: Xi Jinging’s warning to Biden for Taiwan

Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 65 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

image source, Reuters

Caption,

The leaders of the US and China spoke this Thursday.

In a call that lasted more than two hours, this Thursday the presidents of the United States and China exchanged warnings about the status of the island of Taiwan.

American Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that The US strongly opposes any unilateral move that could change the current situation in the region that Beijing claims as its own.

Biden noted that US policy on the island remains intact, supporting its autonomy.

Beijing sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that must become part of the country again, and has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve this.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 65 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Prosecutors Prepare to Force Ex-Trump Officials to Testify

9 mins ago

Russia will pay attention to the US when “time permits”

19 mins ago

Brittney Griner case: Who is Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer allegedly offered in exchange?

31 mins ago

How the Church hid the body of Eva Perón for 14 years

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button