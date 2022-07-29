“Whoever plays with fire will get burned”: Xi Jinging’s warning to Biden for Taiwan

Drafting

image source, Reuters Caption, The leaders of the US and China spoke this Thursday.

In a call that lasted more than two hours, this Thursday the presidents of the United States and China exchanged warnings about the status of the island of Taiwan.

American Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that The US strongly opposes any unilateral move that could change the current situation in the region that Beijing claims as its own.

Biden noted that US policy on the island remains intact, supporting its autonomy.

Beijing sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that must become part of the country again, and has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve this.

On this issue, Xi asked the American to respect the principle of “One China”in addition to warning you that “Whoever plays with fire will get burned”.

Tensions over the issue had been on the rise since news of a planto visit taiwan by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The US State Department says Pelosi has not announced any trip, but China has warned of “serious consequences” if the veteran Democrat proceeds with such a visit.

Last week, Biden told reporters that his country’s military intelligence “doesn’t think it’s a good idea” for such a visit, but the White House called the Chinese rhetoric “clearly pointless and unnecessary.”

Pelosi, who is third in the line of succession to the US presidency after the vice president, would be the highest-ranking American politician to travel to Taipei since 1997.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Nancy Pelosi has said she will visit Taiwan, a trip she postponed in April when she tested positive for Covid-19.

face to face meeting

Biden and Xi also discussed holding a possible face-to-face meeting, a senior official in Washington said.

When Biden was vice president under Barack Obama, he received Xi during a visit by the Chinese leader in 2015, but since then have not met in person.

The White House said the two leaders also discussed a variety of topics, including climate change and health security.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Xi Jinping and Biden have met in the past, but not since the American has been president.

In a brief summary, the White House said the dialogue was part of efforts to “manage differences responsibly” and work together where “interests align.”

In a longer statement, Beijing noted that many of their interests were in sync.

But he blamed the deteriorating relationship on the United States, criticizing Washington’s view of painting China as a “major rival” and a “serious long-term challenger.”

Hard to see anything positive. By Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, BBC correspondent from Taipei

Much is being made of the fact that President Xi told President Biden that “whoever plays with fire will get burned.”

It is a strong warning for the United States, but one that is already unprecedented.

China’s Foreign Ministry used exactly the same language when a US Congressional delegation visited Taiwan earlier this year. The same phrase was used by China’s Defense Ministry in a warning to Taiwan last year.

The fact that it has now been used by President Xi gives it more weight.

But that doesn’t mean China is preparing military action against Taiwan if, say, Nancy Pelosi arrives next week. Instead, she is telling America that if she continues on her current path, there will eventually be a conflict.

It’s hard to see anything positive in this phone call in terms of US-China relations.