wholesale fun

BRIDGERTON

The second season of the addictive romantic drama Bridgerton focuses on book two of the saga written by Julia Quinn, titled “The Viscount Who Loved Me”.

It focuses again on the powerful British family and their love conflicts.

Just as Daphne’s love story was followed in the first season, now it is the turn of her brother, Viscount Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Not believing that love is important for marriage, due to situations from his childhood, he sets out to find a wife who meets the requirement, not to mention that he will lose his head over his fiancée’s sister.

Once again, the series, which has Shonda Rhimes (Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy) as one of its producers, achieves its goal of engaging from the first episode, with a story full of twists, which, although it is formulaic, is very effective.

Merit is from the cast and an impeccable production, also making use of hit songs from the last few years adapted to sound like the early 1800’s.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Bailey’s love interest, has great chemistry with the actor and the production knows how to make the back and forth of the should or shouldn’t they be together not tiresome and very entertaining.

In addition, Lady Whistledown, the columnist who chronicles the events of the elite, and who was discovered by the public at the end of the first season, has new conflicts to face.

Although the first season premiered in the midst of a pandemic, which allowed many people to get hooked immediately and become a success, this second year is as entertaining as the first.

We already want three.

THE RAVEN

Based on the characters created by James O’Barr, the film is a gothic fable, with an excellent production, well-achieved performances and a truly impressive editing work.

The death of Brandon Lee, which occurred during the filming of one of the scenes in the first part of the story, obviously disrupted the development of the original script by David J. Schow and John Shirley.

Director Alex Proyas achieves a somber tale of love and revenge beyond death, with a very interesting visual tone -mainly due to Daroiusz Wolski’s photography- and a heavy rock soundtrack with themes from groups like The Cure. , Stone Temple Pilots, Nine Inch Nails, Medicine and Panthera.

The mix seems strange, but it works perfectly. And Lee shows that he was indeed a good actor and that he could handle the weight of the leading role in a movie.

MIKE AND DAVE: LOOKING FOR BRIDES

It is a totally inappropriate comedy, but it is hilarious to the max. Mike and Dave (Zac Efron and Adam Devine) are a pair of awkward, reckless brothers with the ability to spoil any family celebration.

For their sister’s wedding, they make it a condition that they must have a couple of honorable girls as escorts.

What they get… you’ll have to find out for yourselves, but I assure you that you’re going to spend more than an hour and a half laughing. The story presents a series of unfortunate events caused by the brothers and/or their dates (Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza) that range from the absurd to the delusional.

It is a simple film, predictable, but very enjoyable from start to finish. It is well worth staying to see the end credits with the “bloopers”. It is worth noting that the humor is quite bawdy.