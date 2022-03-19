Whom? Ángela Aguilar receives 1500 roses from a mysterious man

Ángela Aguilar receives 1500 roses from a mysterious man

The famous and young Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar announced that she accepted a huge flower arrangement sent to her by a man whose identity she did not want to reveal, something that undoubtedly surprised her followers quite a bit.

It is worth mentioning that Ángela Aguilar does not consider herself a heartbreakerHowever, suitors, it is something that you certainly do not lack.

Although Pepe Aguilar’s daughter is always extremely reserved with her personal life, from time to time she reveals details.

This is how on this occasion the singer told about a tender present that he received from an enamored fan.

The interpreter of ‘Tell me how you want’ recently revealed that although she does not like receiving flowers, she accepted a huge flower arrangement that he was sent by a man whose identity he did not want to make known.

In an interview for ‘El show de Piolín’, Ángela said that 1,500 roses arrived at the hotel where she was staying.

However, she refrained from revealing the identity of the lover, because as we mentioned, she is extremely reserved with everything related to her personal life.

I can’t say anything, absolutely nothing, they kill me,” he said with a laugh.

In this way, the singer was involved in a recent controversy when she congratulated Nodal’s ex on her birthday.

When questioned, she said that she and Marifer have been together for a long time, so she sent her a lot of love and kisses for her birthday.

This is her birthday, she deserves to celebrate and she is very pretty. I only told her that she is very pretty ”,

In addition, he also denied speculation about his preference for the ex, instead of Belinda.

On the other hand, Ángela Aguilar talked about the moment her skirt fell off when she was in a live performance.

The singer gave her version of the scene that was captured on video and went viral on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Ángela Aguilar is the face of the new generation of a dynasty of ranchera music singers started by her grandparents Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre and continued by her father Pepe.

At 18 years of age, she has had important achievements and the occasional accident on stage as she herself shares.

In an interview that the interpreter had, she talked about the time her skirt fell when she was going to start a song.