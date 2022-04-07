Whom? Beloved character would say goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy It remains the favorite medical series throughout the world. But now, the show has several new features for its fans.

And it is that the drama that already has 18 seasons and that was recently renewed to continue with the story, I will be able to see the departure of an old member of the cast.

This because of Grey’s Anatomy It only retains three characters from its first season: Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, and James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber.

The Beloved Character Leaving Grey’s Anatomy

This note may contain spoilers!

Approaching the middle of season 18 and already completing 400 episodes of broadcast, in the last chapter of the medical drama it was possible to see that Miranda Bailey they offered him a job. The problem? It’s just that she’s out of the dear hospital.

In a conversation with a new resident doctor, Miranda confesses that she has this new opportunity, and nothing more and nothing less than for NASA.

Although calm, because Bailey has not yet made a decision about her future and is not sure about leaving Gray Sloan hospital. But she certainly makes us wonder, could it be that the character of Chandra Wilson Will your days be numbered?

At least in 2020, the actress assured her intention that her character remain in Grey’s Anatomy and that she is willing to be until the last chapter, in order to see how the life of Miranda Bailey.

“I would love to see the end of her, I would love to see the completion of that story, not just as a character, but with the show,” Chandra said in an interview.

