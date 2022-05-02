Whoops ! Katy Perry victim of a very embarrassing pants accident on the set of American Idol

Katy Perry acts as a juror on the show American Idol in the United States. Last week, the singer stood out because she came close to a sartorial disaster in the program…

Since 2018, Katy Perry entertains American viewers in the talent show american idol, equivalent in France of New star. In the program, the international popstar officiates as a juror alongside Luke Bryan (a very popular country singer across the Atlantic) and Lionel Richie (which we no longer present). In one of the last episodes of the musical competition, the members of the jury decided to put on a show for the public during the auditions and Katy Perry was particularly noticed because of a wardrobe accident!

During one of the broadcasts ofamerican idolLuke Bryan challenged Katy Perry: the artist asked his colleague to sing Teenage Dream, one of his greatest hits from the album of the same name released in 2010. Neither one nor two, the one who shares the life of the actor Orlando Bloom grabbed a microphone and began to sing his song. Carried by the vibe, the one who became a mother in August 2020 also indulged in a few dance moves until… make his pants crack at the level of his buttocks!

Katy Perry almost finds her ass in the air on TV

Following this hilarious incident, Katy Perry did not disassemble and continued to perform in front of the hilarious audience. This one quickly asked her colleagues to help her hide this large unsightly hole located on her posterior using large pieces of tape! Ironically, Katy Perry’s red leather pants ripped as she sang those lyrics to Teenage Dream : “Ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans“, to be translated into the language of Molière by “I’ll make your heart race through my tight jeans“…

