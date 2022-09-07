Entertainment

Whoops ! Kim Kardashian accused of improperly photoshopping her last Instagram photo

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

During her last collaboration with Beats, Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram. Her fans strongly criticized her for allegedly removing a muscle from her neck with Photoshop.

For its collaboration with Beats, Kim Kardashian had shared a photo on Instagram. Follower of photoshop, it is without surprise that we discover that the star of reality TV had retouched the photo before publication. A photoshop that would have gone wrong since it was strongly criticized by its fans, according to Mirror. The mother of four is accused of having changed a muscle in his neck during the retouching of the photo where we see her having a drink in a luxury swimming pool.

He is a user of TikTok which is the basis of these criticisms. The insider notably pointed out that she allegedly “reduces his trapezius muscle”. the Mirror reports that he even shared a clip as proof using, always, Photoshop. “Kim K is famous for photoshopping her trapezoids. Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller ? But this area right here was photoshopped,” he said. “As you zoom in, you can see that the water pattern behind it has been distorted. Using Photoshop’s liquefaction tool, I’m now going to show you what it would look like without the effect in Photoshop,” the insider added.

The criticisms against Kim Kardashian are numerous

To clearly underline his point of view, the Internet user has also used behind the scenes video filming in (…)

Read more on Closermag.fr

VIDEO – Kim Kardashian’s Minute

Constance Dollé: how many children does she have?
Benjamin Mendy trial: “What really does not look like me …”, the disturbing story of the 6th complainant
Khloé Kardashian mom: she breaks the silence after the birth of her second child
“Hard to accept”: Amélie Mauresmo collapsed after the loss of a loved one
“You don’t recognize me anymore…”: what Kendji Girac would like to change about his physique

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Luca Guadagnino wants to do the sequel with Timothée Chalamet – La Cosa Cine

13 seconds ago

Shakira shares rare photos of her dad after hospital scare in emotional post

1 min ago

Emily in Paris Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast

11 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski and Zendaya found the perfect comfortable and chic shirt for the office

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button