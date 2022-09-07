Whoops ! Kim Kardashian accused of improperly photoshopping her last Instagram photo

During her last collaboration with Beats, Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram. Her fans strongly criticized her for allegedly removing a muscle from her neck with Photoshop.

For its collaboration with Beats, Kim Kardashian had shared a photo on Instagram. Follower of photoshop, it is without surprise that we discover that the star of reality TV had retouched the photo before publication. A photoshop that would have gone wrong since it was strongly criticized by its fans, according to Mirror. The mother of four is accused of having changed a muscle in his neck during the retouching of the photo where we see her having a drink in a luxury swimming pool.

He is a user of TikTok which is the basis of these criticisms. The insider notably pointed out that she allegedly “reduces his trapezius muscle”. the Mirror reports that he even shared a clip as proof using, always, Photoshop. “Kim K is famous for photoshopping her trapezoids. Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller ? But this area right here was photoshopped,” he said. “As you zoom in, you can see that the water pattern behind it has been distorted. Using Photoshop’s liquefaction tool, I’m now going to show you what it would look like without the effect in Photoshop,” the insider added.

The criticisms against Kim Kardashian are numerous

To clearly underline his point of view, the Internet user has also used behind the scenes video filming in (…)

