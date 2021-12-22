WHO’s appeal to contain Omicron and the case of DIY tampons for Christmas

“It is better to cancel now and celebrate later than celebrate now and grieve later”: the appeal made by the director general of the world health organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus after the publication of the new diffusion data of the Omicron variant globally is dramatic. From the WHO DG comes the exhortation to the world population to cancel some events of the Christmas holidays to protect public health. “A canceled event is better than a canceled life” explains Ghebreyesus explaining that convivial events could lead to an acceleration of the spread of the coronavirus variant that brings with it a mutation that makes it much more contagious.

The Omicron variant is taking the world by storm at a speed never seen before

Tedros pointed out that just a month ago, Africa had the lowest number of new cases in 18 months. Last week, the region reported the fourth highest number of cases in just one week since the start of the pandemic. In the United States, the variant became dominant less than 20 days after it was first detected.

So is it really time to rethink your holiday plans? The growing number of cases of contagion raises fears that in the coming weeks the situation may worsen even at the level of a holding of hospitals which – currently – in Italy are not under a particular tension such as to foreshadow a lockdown as has already occurred in the Netherlands: in the Netherlands from Sunday it is allowed to meet up to one other person, with a minimum Christmas and New Year concession when four guests will be admitted. New measures are also coming to Germany, France has banned large events and rallies even outdoors.

And in Italy? Further restrictive measures in addition to swabs for those entering our country could be taken by the government which is planning a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday 23 December to update the response to the pandemic. No restrictions should come into effect from December 24, but it is assumed that the government recommends limiting the number of people in homes by recommending that they undergo a tampon (even vaccinated people) beforehand to go to parties. As the infections progress, it is conceivable instead that a new decree could come into force in view of the New Year starting from Monday 27 December.

Covid, the Christmas rules

No ban (like last year) for house parties on the occasion of the traditional dinner on December 24th and for lunch on December 25th, but among the suggestions there is the recommendation to avoid gatherings and contacts with non-vaccinated people, especially in presence of frail people. It should also be remembered that for indoor restaurants the obligation to have a reinforced green pass remains and it is likely that a tightening of police controls in public places will be encouraged.

On the other hand, a control pad could be advisable in the 24 hours preceding the events, avoiding other subsequent contacts. But which tampon to choose? The molecular swab remains the safest method and also allows for the identification of the contagion with a possible variant through sequencing, but there is no evidence that the Omicron variant can “pierce” the antigen tests. If the president of the Veneto Region Zaia recommended the use of these do-it-yourself tampons at lunches and dinners during the holidays, the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco recalled that it is important not to improvise “sanitary” and to carry out the tampon correct manual skills are important. “Surely these can help, but it is clear that they have some risk in the sense that some positive could not let it be known and slip away: this is my only concern”. As for the do-it-yourself salivary tampon, it is the one with less safety although they can make a contribution: they work a bit like a large mesh net. In short, it is wrong to show up at parties with false certainties with do-it-yourself tampons.

Having said this, it should be remembered – also in order not to overly clog pharmacies – that if the risk of contagion remains after vaccination, those who are immunized are 90% protected from symptomatic disease. Of course, no one would want to spend the holidays in quarantine or isolation after close contact with a positive, so the recommendation has always been the same for two years of the pandemic: avoid gatherings, wear masks and undergo the test in case of symptoms attributable to Covid. . A can of extra attention if there is a fragile person in the family.

Last warning given the significant increase in new cases of positives: a contact with a probable or confirmed case of Covid from 48 hours before the onset of symptoms is to be considered at risk. And after any risky contact you have to wait at least 24 hours before undergoing the swab: if the test is done too soon you risk having a false negative. Well then – in this case – repeat the test close to the holidays.