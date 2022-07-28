Who’s who in ‘Bullet Train’?

Brad Pitt He stated a few weeks ago that he is in the last stage of his acting career. We don’t know when the final moment of his retirement will come (although he will surely continue to be immersed in the industry as a producer and other functions), but until then there are some of his films to be enjoyed as Bullet Train.

This new film will arrive in Mexico under the name of Bullet train next August 3 and from the first previews, it was already noticeable that it comes loaded with a good dose of both action and comedy.

And it is not for less if we take into account that the one who directs it is David Leitchthe mere mere that brought us movies like Atomic Blonde either Dead Pool 2. So for starters, we can expect some exciting work.

Movie logo. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Well, we are already very close to the premiere. So for them to arrive fresh at the movie theater, here we tell you who is who in Bullet Train. But first…

What is Bullet Train about?

The premise of Bullet Trainadapted from the author’s book Kotarou Isaka, puts us -excuse the redundancy- on a Japanese bullet train that makes very few stops. Although everything seems peaceful, the truth is that several experienced assassins and other dangerous passengers are on board. whose stories are directly or indirectly connected.

That’s how we know ladybug (Brad Pitt), a brutal contract killer who, after several missions that have gotten out of hand, decides to reform. With a renewed spirit, optimistic and convinced not to use extreme violence, he is entrusted with a new job that seems simple: steal an important briefcase that goes on board the aforementioned bullet train.

But it turns out that things are not going to be easy because all these skilled assassins travel in the wagons whose missions and personal stories intersect with that of our protagonist. Some more have pending accounts with him and well, here the matter is to survive the entire trip, complete the job, take revenge in the case of some and much more. Pure vibrating action, for sure.

Now yes, let’s meet the characters…

Brad Pitt as Ladybug

As seen in the trailers, ladybug (which is at least his new nickname) has many years as an effective, violent, unscrupulous hitman and as he says, with a bit of bad luck. As he himself says in a preview, “I don’t even try to kill people and it ends up being dead”.

Thus, he wishes to leave his violent ways behind while becomes a better version of himself as a person (without ceasing to be a criminal). But once he gets on the bullet train and sees that snatching the briefcase that was entrusted to him is not so easy as there will be others who are also following their own missions, even if it means killing him.

Of course, although he is skilled when it comes to combat, it is seen that he has a quite marked sense of humor. And as much as they want to get on his nerves, he tries to keep a positive attitude. A character with many textures, without a doubt.

Brad Pitt as Ladybug. Image: Sony Pictures

Sandra Bullock as Maria Beetle

Previous advances showed us the figure of Mary Beetle like some kind of mysterious Ladybug boss. She is the one who entrusts the missions to the protagonist and when the latter decides to reform, supports him by giving him what seems like a simple job.

As the film progresses, we will surely see what the relationship between the two characters is like, how many missions she has ordered Ladybug and why she regularly only communicates remotely.

In Kotaro Isaka’s original novel, it is specified that she is a master of martial arts. While she won’t be featured as much in the movie, it seems that at some point she could show us her tremendous potential as a fighter.

Sandra Bullock as Maria Beetle in ‘Bullet Train’ / Photo: Sony Pictures

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry as Tangerine and Lemon respectively

tangerine and lemon They make up the mercenary duo known as The Twins, who had already crossed paths with Ladybug some time ago on some other mission. So, it seems, regularly the people they work for seek the same goals over and over again. In this case, the briefcase.

And it is curious because although in the novel they are shown as two intelligent guys in a certain way, the previews give us an idea that they will also go through quite funny moments like kind of a cunning but somewhat idiotic couple.

Bryan Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Lemon and Tangerine respectively. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Joey King as The Prince

This is one of the most reimagined characters for Bullet Train Well, in the original novel, it is made very clear that he is a ruthless killer. But in this cinematic twist, the actress Joey King will play him in a different but equally deadly version.

The Prince by Joey King that sets her as a young British assassin undercover under the guise of a harmless student. It will be great to see the duality of the character, with moments where she will go from total cuteness to remorseless brutality.

Official poster of the character. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Andrew Kōji as Yūichi Kimura

This is one of the characters that in the original book has one of the most tragic stories since he is an ex-murderer who now seeks revenge. His motivation? Her son in a coma who was thrown by another young man from a building.

We will see if this character in his film version is also inspired by his motivations compared to those of the source material. What we can hope for is Andrew Koji, whose career is on the rise after Snake Eyesgive us a great performance.

Official poster of the character. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Bad Bunny as The Wolf

bad bunnyas well as musical artist grab your rocker uncle because he has a heart attack also enters the performance in Bullet Train as The Wolf (or El Lobo), a Mexican criminal who has a personal vendetta with Ladybug.

From the previews, it is understood that the protagonist played by Brad Pitt carried out a mission infiltrating Wolf’s wedding (or something like that). Since Ladybug’s luck always leaves people dead, then it is possible that Lobo wants to avenge a loved one who lost his life because of his now enemy.

“I will ruin your life like you ruined mine”Bad Bunny tells Pitt in the trailers. We will see how the Puerto Rican reggaeton player performs this time.

Bad Bunny in the trailer for ‘Bullet Train’ / Photo: Sony Pictures

Zazie Beetz as Hornet

The cast of multi-cultural characters will also have another American assassin on the bullet train…or rather, assassin. Hornet she sneaks away posing as a train worker, but we soon see her conversing with Ladybug.

As far as we can see, she is also one of those who seeks to fulfill her own mission and It will be one of the ones that generates the most complications for the protagonist in the history. It is seen that he even lives up to his nickname as “Hornet” (translation of Hornet) because in some scenes of the trailers, he takes out a syringe with some type of lethal liquid with which he threatens his victims.

Fun fact: this is the second time David Leitch and Zazie Beetz work together after Dead Pool 2.

Official poster of the character. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Michael Shannon as White Death

Unlike the characters already shown, White Death hasn’t been featured much in trailers. But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have an essential role in Bullet Train.

As far as is known, this man played by the renowned Michael Shannon, is the leader of one of the largest criminal organizations in the world. So you will surely have someone on board the bullet train looking for the coveted briefcase or to fulfill some murder.

Official poster of the character. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Hiroyuki Sanada is The Elder

The Elder As the character is known, he is an old assassin who is also the father of Yuichi Kimura (Andrew Koji). But somehow, he is perceived as a certainly honorable fighter, not exactly flawed and who evidently has a lot of wisdom at his fingertips.

In some scenes of the trailers, it seems that he will at some point face White Death in a samurai fight of epic proportions. And in the same way, it is seen that he has generated some kind of rapprochement with Ladybug, to whom he says in the previews: “Everything that has happened to you has brought you here… Destiny”.

True to her easygoing style, Ladybug dismisses those words by telling him “It’s a shitty deal.”. Pay attention to his character.

Official poster of the character. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Logan Lerman as The Son

The Son in the original novel he is presented as a young man who was kidnapped but has just been rescued by Lemon and Tangerine, who will take him to his father (a mafia boss) along with the briefcase that causes all the discord.

Inevitably, both in the trailers and in the story, it is appreciated that this character is apparently not going to free her. But what happens to him will be substantial since it could well be related to one of the leaders of the film such as White Dead, Maria Beetle or someone else… We will have to see it.

Logan Lerman in Bullet Train. Photo: Sony Pictures.

