Who’s who in the all-powerful new Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China

What follows is a look at the seven men who make up the almighty Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China for the next five years.

The lineup was revealed on Sunday. Three are holdovers from the previous committee, including the general secretary Xi Jinpingwho has received a third term who breaks precedents as head of the party.

The four newcomers are all loyal to Xi, while the exclusion of Prime Minister Li Keqiang and the head of the highest advisory body, Wang Yangare seen as signs that representatives of other factions are no longer welcome in the upper body.

They lined up before the assembled media at the Great Hall of the People, standing on either side of Xi in rank order. All state titles will be awarded at the legislature’s meeting in the spring.

Xi established the conditions for his continuation in power with the removal of term limits. Even before that, he had sidelined his rivals and amassed top authority by assuming leadership of task forces operating outside ministries that oversee everything from national security to economic policy. His third term is being hailed as a return to one-man rule after a period of more collegial decision-making.

Xi is what is known as a “little Prince”, the son of one of Mao Zedong’s comrades in the founding of the People’s Republic who, despite falling from grace, once again implemented important economic reforms. Xi Jinping, meanwhile, worked his way through a series of provincial posts until he was named vice president and then party leader in 2012, and state president in 2013.

Xi, who has a law degree from Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University, has consolidated power through a sweeping anti-corruption campaign, reasserted the role of the state sector in the economy, expanded the military and led ruthless crackdowns on civil rights in China. Hong Kong and Xinjiang. He is also known for his glamorous wife, People’s Liberation Army vocalist Peng Liyuan, though the two have traveled little together since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Li Qiang has been party secretary of Shanghai, China’s largest city and financial center, since 2017 and was parachuted into the Politburo Standing Committee, possibly as future prime minister. The Market Stall from shanghai is one of the most important in China and was previously held by Xi, former President Jiang Zemin and former Prime Minister Zhu Rongji.

Li, 63, is considered close to Xi after serving under him in Li’s native southeastern Zhejiang province, a center of export-oriented manufacturing and private enterprise. He headed the province’s political and legal affairs department before being appointed deputy party secretary and has an MBA from Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Li’s reputation took a hit from a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai earlier this year that confined 25 million people to their homes, severely disrupting the economy and sparking scattered public protests. While district-level officials were punished as a means of appeasing public anger, Li was not known to have addressed the difficulties of closely adhering to Xi’s hardline “zero COVID” policy. His promotion to the Politburo Standing Committee seems to indicate that loyalty to Xi trumps public popularity and competition in government when it comes to political advancement..

Since 2017Zhao Leji has directed the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection, the party’s feared body for policing corruption and other malfeasance. That has made it a key figure in Xi’s campaign to align party members that has sometimes been characterized as a vehicle to eliminate opponents and instill loyalty. He is now in line to head the National People’s Congress, the largely ceremonial legislature that meets in full session only once a year and whose deliberations are carried out mostly behind closed doors by its smallest standing committee.

Zhao, 65, is seen by some analysts as part of Xi’s “Shaanxi gang” of figures with family ties to the western province of Shaanxi. Before moving to Beijing, Zhao was party secretary for shaanxi Y, before that, for the remote western province of Qinghai on the Tibetan Plateauwhere he was born and spent his early career.

Zhao, like Xi, is a second generation party member and they say their parents were friends. The relationship is seen as helping Xi in his effort to scrap term limits and continue as party general secretary indefinitely.

The veteran political theorist of the party, Wang Huning62 years old, has been member of the Politburo Standing Committee since 2017 and rises from fifth position, reflecting his status as one of Xi’s top advisers. Fourth place usually goes to the head of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the NPC’s advisory group that also oversees non-communist groups, religious organizations and minority groups.

Wang, who has a background in academia, has largely been in charge of party ideology as an adviser to a succession of leaders. Unusual for those at the pinnacle of power, has no experience as a regional governor, party leader or cabinet minister.

Since 2017, he has served as director of the Small Central Leader Group for Comprehensive Reform, a relatively obscure body that helps enforce Xi’s policies. He was previously dean of the prestigious Fudan University law school in Shanghai and a professor of international politics. Wang advocates a strong and centralized Chinese state to resist foreign influence.

Foreign researchers credit Wang with developing the official ideologies of three Chinese leaders: Jiang Zemin’s “Three Representatives,” Hu Jintao’s “Concept of Scientific Development” and Xi’s “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in a New Era.” He is also the author of the highly critical book “America Against America,” written after a visit to the United States in 1991, which points to economic inequality and other American social and political challenges.

Cai Qi is another newcomer to the Politburo Standing Committee, a talented politician who has a long-established relationship with Xi. Like Xi, Cai worked in the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang, arriving in Beijing in 2016 first as mayor before being promoted to the top post of party secretary the following year.

His time in office has been more varied and challenging than some of his predecessors. He brought the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on time and with relatively little disruption and has carried out Xi’s “zero COVID” strategy without causing the kind of mass upheaval seen in Shanghai.

Cai, 66, is a native of Fujian and considered one of the party’s top intellectuals, having earned a doctorate in political economy from Fujian Normal University, while also proving to be a competent manager.

What head of the General Office since 2017Ding Xuexiang occupies one of the most important bureaucratic positions in the party, with aextensive control over information and access to officials. That implies that Xi deposits a high degree of confidence in it and Ding is often one of the few officials to attend sensitive meetings together with the secretary general. That has earned him the nicknames of Xi’s alter ego Y Xi’s chief of staff.

Ding, 60, joined the Politburo in 2017 and has held a variety of positions within the party rather than in the government administration. Like Wang Huning, he has never been a governor, provincial party secretary or minister.

Li Xi’s elevation to the Politburo Standing Committee appears to be an acknowledgment of his success in promoting integration between Guangdong, with its Shenzhen tech hub, and Hong Kong’s international financial hub.

Li, 66, has also been appointed to succeed Zhao Leji as head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, whose activities Xi is bound to take a keen interest in. Li’s father was an architect of Shenzhen’s success, which may have endeared him to Xi even though they had no obvious close working relationship.

Li also has the special distinction of having been Yan’an party secretary, where the party established its headquarters at the end of the famous Long March to escape the nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek. The caves carved into the loess hills where Mao Zedong and other party leaders emerge from World War II have since become a place of pilgrimage for party faithful. He later rose to deputy party secretary of Shanghai and then party secretary of the northeastern rust belt province of Liaoning.

