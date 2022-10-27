Entertainment

Who's who in 'The Crown'?

The fifth season of the controversial Netflix series The Crown is about to hit the platform, bringing with it not only a narrative of the royal family’s most difficult years, but new actors playing the royals.

For the first time, and as a result of complaints from personalities such as Judi Dench, Netflix will put a warning before the chapters, in which it will show that what happens in the plot of the series is fictitious to avoid confusion among the public.

Find out which actors are participating in this new season of The Crown.

John Major – Jonny Lee Miller

Known for his role as Sick Boy in Trainspotting Y T2Jonny Lee Miller will play Conservative Prime Minister John Major, a major political figure who held office from 1990 to 1997.

The portrait of the politician was one of the most controversial points in the series, because in The Crown It is suggested that, together with Prince Charles, he hatched a plan to guarantee the abdication of Queen Elizabeth II, something that they say did not really happen.

Tony Blair – Bertie Carvel

The charismatic resident of 10 Downing Street after the Major government is played by Bertie Carvel, who has participated in the British series The Sister Y Doctor Foster.

In The Crown The close relationship between Tony Blair and Queen Elizabeth II will be addressed, especially after the death of Princess Diana, whom the British politician referred to for the first time in public as the “people’s princess”.

Princess Margaret – Lesley Manville

The role of Elizabeth II’s sister, who in previous seasons fell to Helena Bonham-Carter and Vanessa Kirby, will be played in the new episodes by the actress, who has appeared in productions such as the ghost thread Y Maleficent.

“The baton is being passed to me from the hands of two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let them down. Also, playing the sister of my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”

Camila Parker-Bowles

Another of the controversial characters during the horrible year of 1992 was the current queen consort, who will be played on this occasion by Olivia Williams, who will reprise the role from Camilla Shand, who played the role since the third season of TheCrown.

Throughout her career, Olivia Williams has participated in productions such as An Education, The Sixth Sense Y the ghost writerthe latter starring Pierce Brosnan.

Prince Charles – Dominic West

Recognized for his career as a comedian, in which participation in serials such as brassic and in the classic title The pursuit of loveDominic West replaces Josh O’Connor in the role of the then Prince of Wales.

In this season of The CrownCarlos will be involved in both the separation from Princess Diana and how her death affected him.

Diana of Wales – Elizabeth Debicki

One of the main characters in the new season of The Crown it is, without a doubt, that of the Princess of Wales. On this occasion, that responsibility will fall on the actress of Australian origin Elizabeth Debicki, who could be seen in The Great Gatsby.

“It is a great privilege and an honor to join this incredible series, which has absolutely captivated me since the first episode,” the actress argued in an official statement.

Prince Philip – Jonathan Myers

Oscar nominee for his role in the film the two popesthis veteran actor has extensive experience in cinema, where he has been part of productions such as avoid either The tomorrow Never Dieand in Game of Thrones for television.

“The positive experience I had doing the two popes It gave me the confidence to take on the challenging project of playing Prince Philip. Doing it with Peter Morgan and the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy”, she pointed out.

Elizabeth II – Imelda Staunton

Recognized for her participation in the Harry Potter saga where she played Dolores Umbridge, actress Imelda Staunton takes over the baton from Olivia Colman in the role of the British monarch.

“As an actress, it was a joy to see how Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honored to join this exceptionally creative team to bring The Crown to its conclusion,” Staunton said.

