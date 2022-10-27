Who’s who in ‘The Crown’?

The fifth season of the controversial Netflix series The Crown is about to hit the platform, bringing with it not only a narrative of the royal family’s most difficult years, but new actors playing the royals.

For the first time, and as a result of complaints from personalities such as Judi Dench, Netflix will put a warning before the chapters, in which it will show that what happens in the plot of the series is fictitious to avoid confusion among the public.

Find out which actors are participating in this new season of The Crown.

John Major – Jonny Lee Miller

Known for his role as Sick Boy in Trainspotting Y T2Jonny Lee Miller will play Conservative Prime Minister John Major, a major political figure who held office from 1990 to 1997.

The portrait of the politician was one of the most controversial points in the series, because in The Crown It is suggested that, together with Prince Charles, he hatched a plan to guarantee the abdication of Queen Elizabeth II, something that they say did not really happen.