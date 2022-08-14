Who’s who in the prequel
Westeros returns to our screens with ‘The House of the Dragon’, the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ that will arrive on HBO Max on August 22. But let’s not expect to see the usual suspects, but new characters that take us back to the past of the Seven Kingdoms, before the era of Jon Snow and Daenerys. In fact, the Targaryens are the center of this new story, and here We review all the protagonists one by one (and the actors and actresses who play them) to place them in their respective houses and stories. Who is who in ‘The House of the Dragon’?
Three years after the end of ‘Game of Thrones’, the first spin-off series will be released this year. It has not been an easy road: other projects were canceled and numerous ideas discarded, but ‘The House of the Dragon’ has managed to break through with the aim of expanding the borders of the world created on paper by George RR Martin. Candidate to become one of the best series of 2022, and perhaps one of the best HBO Max series in its history, the series is set 200 years before the events of the original series and shows us the power struggles within (and without) the House Targaryen, which is currently the leader of Westeros.
As proof that things are more than promising, we know that George RR Martin is loving ‘The House of the Dragon’: “I’ve seen rough cuts and love them. The writing, directing, and performances are superb. I hope you like it as much as I do. Hats off to showrunner Ryan Condal, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, his team, and to our amazing cast.”
That cast contains names as famous as Matt Smithwhom we have seen in series like ‘The Crown’ (one of Netflix’s most awarded series) and in the skin of one of the many BBC Doctor Who, and also Olivia Cooke, who stole our hearts with ‘Yo , him and Raquel’ and has been seen in notable productions such as ‘Ready Player One’ and the Oscar-winning ‘Sound of Metal’ (one of the best recent movies on Amazon Prime Video).
Discover all the cast members of ‘The house of the dragon’ in this list, where we pay attention to the individual stories of the historical characters that give life in the series and that will determine the destiny of the Seven Kingdoms and their wars of power. If you thought the feuds between the Lannisters and the Starks were hectic, wait until you see how these characters dispute the succession in Westeros.
King Viserys Targaryen
The boss of all this: King Viserys sits on the Iron Throne in ‘House of the Dragon’, and is the leader of the Seven Kingdoms. He inherited the kingdom from his grandfather after fifty years of peace, and this is how he intended to keep it during his reign, although what will explode in his face will not be the invasions of distant kingdoms but the race to name his successor and the growth doubts about his leadership. He eyed his cousin Rhaenys, who is the one who disputes power even knowing that she, as a woman, by law, she cannot be queen. Also, Viserys has a daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen, but no son, so the closest to disputing the throne is Daemon Targaryen.
Who plays King Viserys Targaryen? This is Paddy Considine, known for playing detective Jack Whicher in the teleflmes ‘The Suspicions of Mr Whicher’, although where many will have seen him is as father John Hughes in the series ‘Peaky Blinders’.
Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
Only daughter of King Viserys Targaryen, Rhaenyra occupies a delicate position in ‘The House of the Dragon’: by law she could not be the heir, since she is a woman, but the laws can be changed and the monarch has dedicated his life to educating her to be the leader of the Seven Kingdoms. This is largely because the natural heir to the throne would be her brother Daemon, whom she does not see fit for such an important role. In the books, Rhaenyra has educated herself by amassing knowledge and power, learning how to rule and riding the dragon Syrax. Her mother, Aemma, died when she was just a child, and her father remarries Alicent of House Hightower, who will play an important role in her story.
Who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen? Since the series spans several decades, there are two versions of the princess, one young and one adult. The youngest is played by the Australian Milly Alcock, seen in series like ‘Upright’ and ‘Reckoning’, but quite unknown. The adult Rhaenyra is played by Emma D’Arcy, seen in ‘Truth Seekers’ and ‘Hanna’ on Amazon Prime Video.
Prince Daemon Targaryen
It looks like the drama in House of the Dragon will largely come from Daemon Targaryen, brother of King Viserys and the closest heir to the throne of the Seven Kingdoms. Dragon rider and fierce warrior, Daemon is not afraid of battle, be it on the battlefield or in the throne room.. Unlike his brother, he is impatient, belligerent and rebellious, which is why Viserys wants to prevent him from becoming king. He is married to Lady Rhea of Runestone, although they do not share an iota of affection. Daemon is willing to do anything to climb to the top of the pyramid of power in Westeros.
Who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen? British actor Matt Smith has been seen in such successful and beloved series as ‘The Crown’ (where he played Prince Philip in the first two seasons), and has been one of the protagonists of the long-running ‘Docto Who’. In the cinema he has also been seen in films such as ‘Last night in Soho’ and ‘Morbius’.
Alicent of Hightower
Otto Hightower’s daughter was tied to Targaryen dramas early on, first as the daughter of the Hand of the King (both Viserys and his predecessor, Jaehaerys I) and later as the wife of King Viserys after the death of his first wife, Aemma. The series will especially explore her relationship with Rhaenyra Targaryen, which far from being a warm maternal relationship will end up leading to tensions when Viserys prefers her daughter as heiress instead of the various sons, including Aegon, that Alicent has given him. .
Who plays Alicent from Hightower? As in the case of Rhaenyra, there are two actresses playing the character. The young version is played by Emily Carey, 19, and the one we saw in the movie ‘The Lost Girls’. The adult version is in charge of Olivia Cooke, who has participated in productions such as ‘Ready Player One’, ‘Yo, él y Raquel’ and the Oscar-winning ‘Sound of Metal’.
Otto of Hightower
Alicent’s father and Hand of the King, Otto of Hightower has dedicated himself to serving the monarchy of the Seven Kingdoms for years., first with King Jaehaerys I and later with his successor, King Viserys. Head of House Hightower, Otto is as smart as he is arrogant, and he doesn’t hesitate to use his position of power as the king’s right-hand man to serve his own purposes. He will also be a key figure in contesting the legitimacy of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s throne in favor of his grandson Aegon.
Who plays Otto from Hightower? The character is played by the Welshman Rhys Ifans, who played Dr. Connors in ‘The Amazing Spider-man’ and Xenophilius Lovegood in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, although many will remember him in the 90s as Hugh Grant’s friend in ‘ Notting Hill’.
Rhaenys Targaryens
This is a men’s world: princess Rhaenys Targaryen has more ambitions than the medieval society in which she lives allows her. Although their names are similar and the problems they face as heiresses who are ignored because they are women, do not confuse her with Rhaenyra Targaryen! Daughter of Aemon Targaryen and granddaughter of Jaehaerys I, Rhaenys is actually the cousin of King Viserys, and her chances of sitting on the Iron Throne were dashed when the Great Council passed her over to make him king, just for being a male. That is why she is known as The Queen That Never Was. ouch. She is married to Corlys Velaryon.
Who plays Rhaenys Targaryen? This is Eve Best, known for her role as Dr. Eleanor O’Hara in the series ‘Nurse Jackie’ and her work in other titles such as the miniseries ‘The Honorable Woman’ and the movie ‘The King’s Speech’.
Corlys Velaryon
known as Sea Snake (the Serpent of the Sea), Corlys Verlaryon is the head of House Velaryon. His forte is on the high seas as a seasoned sailor who created his reputation and fortune through his ambitious voyages beyond the shores of the Seven Kingdoms. He married Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, who had a chance of ascending the throne, although she was ignored. This disappointment was compounded by the fact that his son, Laenor, was also not named successor in favor of Viserys, and then Viserys, instead of marrying his daughter Laena, chose Alicent Hightower. This succession of offenses will lead him to support Daemon’s candidacy for the throne.
Who plays Corlys Verlaryon? Steve Toussaint, who has been seen in numerous series such as ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Skins’ and the recent ‘It’s a Sin’, as well as the 1995 movie ‘Judge Dredd’.
Mysaria
“She arrived in Westeros with nothing, sold more than she can remember, and could have withered… but instead she rose as Prince Daemon Targaryen’s most unlikely and most trusted ally.”, reads the HBO description of Mysaria, a fascinating character who is not bound by bombastic surnames, houses or dynasties, but will still become an essential character. The Varys from ‘The House of the Dragon’. Lady Mysaria will have a very close relationship with Daemon, but her imprint will spread throughout House Targaryen.
Who plays Mysaria? It’s Sonoya Mizuno, a regular collaborator with filmmaker Alex Garland through movies like ‘Ex Machina’ (yes, she’s the one doing the famous dance with Oscar Isaac), ‘Annihilation’ and the series ‘Devs’.
Christopher Cole
Another important character in the series will be Criston Cole, one of the best knights in Westeros. His talent does not go unnoticed, even pitting himself against Daemon Targaryen in tournaments, and he soon rises to the position of Commander of King Viserys’s Guard. Although his sword and fighting skills will keep him busy, Cole will also have a hand in the succession wars of House Targaryen.
Who plays Criston Cole? He is brought to life by Fabien Frankel, whom we saw in the role of Dominique Renelleau in the series ‘The Serpent’ and in the Christmas drama ‘Last Christmas’ alongside an ex-Targaryen, Emilia Clarke.
