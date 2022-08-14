Who’s who in the prequel

Westeros returns to our screens with ‘The House of the Dragon’, the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ that will arrive on HBO Max on August 22. But let’s not expect to see the usual suspects, but new characters that take us back to the past of the Seven Kingdoms, before the era of Jon Snow and Daenerys. In fact, the Targaryens are the center of this new story, and here We review all the protagonists one by one (and the actors and actresses who play them) to place them in their respective houses and stories. Who is who in ‘The House of the Dragon’?

Three years after the end of ‘Game of Thrones’, the first spin-off series will be released this year. It has not been an easy road: other projects were canceled and numerous ideas discarded, but ‘The House of the Dragon’ has managed to break through with the aim of expanding the borders of the world created on paper by George RR Martin. Candidate to become one of the best series of 2022, and perhaps one of the best HBO Max series in its history, the series is set 200 years before the events of the original series and shows us the power struggles within (and without) the House Targaryen, which is currently the leader of Westeros.

As proof that things are more than promising, we know that George RR Martin is loving ‘The House of the Dragon’: “I’ve seen rough cuts and love them. The writing, directing, and performances are superb. I hope you like it as much as I do. Hats off to showrunner Ryan Condal, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, his team, and to our amazing cast.”

That cast contains names as famous as Matt Smithwhom we have seen in series like ‘The Crown’ (one of Netflix’s most awarded series) and in the skin of one of the many BBC Doctor Who, and also Olivia Cooke, who stole our hearts with ‘Yo , him and Raquel’ and has been seen in notable productions such as ‘Ready Player One’ and the Oscar-winning ‘Sound of Metal’ (one of the best recent movies on Amazon Prime Video).

Discover all the cast members of ‘The house of the dragon’ in this list, where we pay attention to the individual stories of the historical characters that give life in the series and that will determine the destiny of the Seven Kingdoms and their wars of power. If you thought the feuds between the Lannisters and the Starks were hectic, wait until you see how these characters dispute the succession in Westeros.