WHO’S WITHOUT SIN with Eric Bana, in cinemas from 11 November

After entering the history of Australian cinema – first as one of the biggest box-office takings on the opening weekend, and then as one of the biggest box-office takings of all time at the national box-office – it finally arrives also in Italian cinemas. Who is without sin – The Dry.

Who makes up the artistic and technical cast of “Who is without sin – The Dry”.

Crime thriller written and directed by Robert Connolly (The Turning) and based on Jane Harper’s award-winning bestseller, the film stars Eric Bana as federal agent Aaron Falk, who returns to his home country after more than 20 years to a tragic funeral and reopens the old case of an unsolved murder. Also starring are Genevieve O’Reilly (Star Wars, Tolkien), Keir O’Donnell (American Sniper, Planet of the Apes) and John Polson (All We Are, Mission: Impossible II).

Synopsis

Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his hometown, after an absence of over 20 years, to attend the funeral of his childhood friend Luke, who reportedly killed his wife and child before taking himself off. life, a victim of the madness that devastated this community after more than a decade of drought. When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens an old wound: the death of 17-year-old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect that these two crimes, separated for decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke’s innocence but his own, Falk will have to deal with the prejudice against him and the pent-up anger of a terrified community.

Who is Eric Bana?

Born in Melbourne in 1968, in 1993 he made his debut on Australian TV and soon became one of the protagonists, as a screenwriter and actor, of the comic sketch program Full Frontal. He stayed there for four years and based many of his stories on his family, as well as producing imitations of Lieutenant Colombo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Tom Cruise. Success led him to have his own program, The Eric Bana Show, and in 1997 he was awarded “Most Popular Comedy Personality”. In 2005 he worked with Steven Spielberg and high-level supporting actors in the dramatic Munich.

Exit

Who’s Sinless – The Dry will be released by Notorious Pictures starting November 11th.